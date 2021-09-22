CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Ambridge woman arraigned on homicide charges in killing of her two children

By Mick Stinelli
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ambridge woman was arraigned Wednesday on two charges of homicide as she prepares to face trial for allegedly killing her two children. Krisinda A. Bright, 48, was arrested in February after her children, 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady, were shot and killed in their home on Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge.

