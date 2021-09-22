Ambridge woman arraigned on homicide charges in killing of her two children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the Ambridge mother accused of shooting and killing her two children in February. Forty-eight-year-old Krisinda Bright is charged in the deaths of 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady. (Photo: Beaver County) According to court paperwork filed by police, Bright called 911 and told dispatchers that she shot the two children. Bright told police she shot one of the children while the victim was lying in bed. She then told police that she went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger. According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said, “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. But Bright told police that the child wasn’t dead, so she went to get another gun and shot the victim in the head because she didn’t want her child to suffer. (Photos provided by Prism) The District Attorney’s office says Bright will appear in court on Sept. 22.

