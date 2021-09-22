CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Heart is Walking Around Outside My Body – Again?!

By Diane Morrow-Kondos
Cover picture for the articleOne of the quotes about parenting that I like is, “Making the decision to have a child — it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” My kids are in their thirties, and I believe this to be true. When they’re happy, I’m happy. When one of them is going through a tough time, I feel their pain. I expected this from being a mother, but I didn’t expect to feel this way about my grandchildren. I’m going to take Elizabeth Stone’s quote and put my grandmom twist on it. Becoming a grandparent is incredible, but it leaves me feeling vulnerable. My heart continues to walk around outside my body in the form of grandchildren!

