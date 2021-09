No one wants to be behind when an MMO expansion hits and everyone else is in there doing the new content. Unfortunately, there are always those who are straggling a bit and maybe need a little help to get there in time. So, it’s an excellent thing that Everquest II’s latest in-game event is going to help players trying to get ready for the Visions of Vetrovia expansion out with that. Beginning today, and running through October 18, players can take advantage of the Gear Up, Level Up event, which is intended to do just what the name says.

