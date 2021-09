MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Small but ferocious Hurricane Sam strengthens some more. It’s expected to remain a major hurricane for several days. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, along with a gradual increase in forward speed commencing by midweek. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO