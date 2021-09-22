Two Fake Cops Pull Over a Real Cop in Chicago, Illinois. Oops.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed overnight while driving on the Bishop Ford Freeway. It’s the latest of 170 shootings on Chicago expressways this year. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports the recent shooting is proof this is a deadly issue, with many Chicago expressways turning into shooting investigation scenes, and the problem is showing no signs of slowing down. Illinois State Police said, around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the southbound exit ramp from the Bishop Ford to 130th Street. The Chicago Fire Department said a 45-year-old man died at the scene. The ramp was shut down so troopers could canvass the area for evidence. The ramp reopened around 6:15 a.m. Scenes like this have become all too familiar in the Chicago area, as expressway shootings are at an all-time high in 2021. Illinois State Police said there have been 170 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, more than all of last year. Police haven’t said anything about the motive for Monday’s shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO