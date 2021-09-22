CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m sorry…dominant? My guy, we have major defensive deficiencies and Wake

By AbusiveTubesock
 4 days ago

Is a top 3 offense in the conference. They’re going to shred us, just as we will them. I hope we “bend” more than break, but it’s very much asinine to think this has any chance of being a dominant performance. There will be a minimum of 70 points scored. We don’t need dominant. We just don’t have the personnel and scheme to allow for that against these teams. We just need 2-3 punts and +1 turnover margin.

Sorry guys.....really sorry, BUT

Could Clemson lose to Ga Tech and be 1-2? I am not so sure that its not plausible. But darn DJU just doesn't look right at all, OL is still a huge glaring issue. It would be my luck for this to happen when I pay a bajillion dollars to make the game.
I am with you if we lose to Wake. I will say if we beat Wake.

I am good. We head to South Beach to play a team that is limping. Their OL is not good and King is a shell of himself. Stats may look good but watching him he isnt as mobile on that bum knee and he got banged up big time. They are checking out his shoulder.
Cameron Heyward: ‘I’ve Got To Be Harder On My Guys’ To Step Up In Wake Of Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered yesterday’s game already down three starters on defense. Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt was on the Reserve/Injured List, while linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden were ruled out in pre-game warmups. Over the course of the game, they also lost lineman Tyson Alualu, who suffered a...
Yes. We have to rectify the defense.

For a number of reasons.....absolutely. Basketball season is -- GoochlandHoo 09/22/2021 10:40AM. If you expect to win 10 games, yes. If you expect to win 6, not necessarily ** -- gfhoo 09/22/2021 10:01AM. After our defensive performance, my expectations are 5-6 wins. ** -- hooshouse 09/22/2021 10:07AM. We can get...
I’m having visions of the defense getting gashed tomorrow night

This years team has to outscore teams to win. It’s such a departure from previous uva football teams. As lethal as the offense is, if we could even get a mediocre defensive effort this team could win a lot. I know there was a lot of injuries last week but every team has injuries. I think the defense has a lot to prove tomorrow.
We have a major defensive weakness and that’s the bottom line

It seems like this season is going to reveal the true quality of coaching -- 5Pillars 09/19/2021 12:45AM. Yeah, aside from the obvious talent gaps, we were taking poor angles -- chicken 09/19/2021 12:49AM. Speed differential caused many of those poor angles. We are really slow on -- hoos bad...
Guys were frustrated at the end. I'm not too worried about it.

I would rather they be PO'ed than whimper like scolded puppies when they are getting their brains bashed in by a significant conference rival. No, it is not sporting or sportsmanlike. But this is football, damn it. This is a hard game for hard people. [Post edited by HTrain90 at...
I'm not sure we can pound

Anyone right now with our D. Maybe you were being facetious, but with our defense we will have to outscore them.
I'm putting my stock into Brennan Armstrong

He's almost to the point where I feel like if he's out there we have a chance no matter what. Only Bryce Perkins and RG3 ever made me feel that way as individuals for the teams I follow. [Post edited by jonybuck33 at 09/22/2021 8:08PM]
Yes, I remember the roster attrition.

If you have only two playable defensive linemen, you're probably going run a lot of 2-5-4 or something similar. If you have only 3-4 playable defensive backs, you have linebackers try to fill the gap, so to speak. Switching a few players around is not really a significant scheme change. As a matter of fact, we are back in the same setup as per usual this year, with supposedly competent DBs.
