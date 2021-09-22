I’m sorry…dominant? My guy, we have major defensive deficiencies and Wake

Is a top 3 offense in the conference. They’re going to shred us, just as we will them. I hope we “bend” more than break, but it’s very much asinine to think this has any chance of being a dominant performance. There will be a minimum of 70 points scored. We don’t need dominant. We just don’t have the personnel and scheme to allow for that against these teams. We just need 2-3 punts and +1 turnover margin.