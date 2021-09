Halloween will be here before you know it, and for many people, that means it's time to treat themselves to some really good scares. If you're a fan of ghost tours I'm assuming you already know about, and have taken, some of Illinois' most popular ghost tours like the Gangsters and Ghosts Tour in Chicago or made a stop at the city's infamously haunted Congress Plaza Hotel. I'm sure you've also experienced Rockford's scary side at the Coronado Performing Arts Center or Tinker Swiss Cottage. How's about I give you some less well-known, but still super haunted options to check out in Illinois any time of the year?

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO