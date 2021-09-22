CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Re: Vmware Fusion M1 - File not found error

By ynsy
vmware.com
 4 days ago

When i installed it to my M1 machine, i tried to open Vmware but it says file not found error. 1) Migrated your old machine (intel) to a new one (m1) 3) Had a VM set to auto-launch that no longer exists. 4) Installed Fusion for ARM. Basically it's looking...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

VMware Authentication Proxy Access List

Wonder if you could help. We are building a new cluster, using vSphere 7 Update 2, and are utilising Auto Deploy with the VMware Authentication Proxy. When using the authentication proxy for ESXi hosts that have been installed using Auto Deploy the VMware documentation states that Auto Deploy adds these hosts automatically to the Authentication Proxy access list.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Error: Unknown command or namespace software

I am facing an issue with installing an Offline driver update using the below command line. [root@localhost:~] esxcli software vib install –v lsi-mr3-7.706.09.00-1OEM.650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib. 0 Kudos. 2 Replies. You need to specify the path not file name. If you uploaded the file on datastore or local mount points, you should use...
SOFTWARE
Ghacks Technology News

PeaZip 8.2.0 File Archiver may keep extracted files when errors are encountered

PeaZip 8.2.0 is a new version of the cross-platform file archiver. PeaZip is available for Windows and Linux, and it has become my go-to application for archive related tasks after the Bandizip fiasco. The new version of PeaZip is available as a portable version and as an installer. The program...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMWare side channel

I realize this may be alerting users to performance issues :. Virtual Machines with side channel mitigations enabled may exhibit performance degradation:- Why is it only in Big Sur,.,.. Its doesn't show in Catalina.. Why?
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Vmware Fusion M1 File#Vm#Vmware Library
vmware.com

VMWARE Workstation 16 on Linux

I'm new to Linux Mint (the latest version) and have setup VMWARE Workstation 16 Pro on the system and am trying to get the data to live on my Synology NAS. I have created a share on the Nas and I have followed the steps on the video below to create the mounted drive from the NAS, this works as expected and I can read and write to the mounted drive from Linux.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: vRLI and vIDM integration error

I just deployed a vRLI cluster with vRLCM and I enabled vRIDM integration. Installation went fine, but when I attempt to login with my domain user, an error says that the user belongs to a group which is not permitted to access. So I created in vIDM a policy to...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vCenter 7 error - no healthy upstream

I'm working on brand new ESXi 7.0.0 deployment and have run into an issue when deploying vCenter 7. When browsing to the vCenter UI I receive a "no healthy upstream" error. I can access vCenter Server Management without issue. I've done some googling and have been pointed towards certificate issues...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Customization Specification User Access

I have added an AD group to vCenter and given administrator role to one cluster, datastores in the cluster and VMs in the cluster. The AD group is also added to global permissons and granted VM-Deploy role. However, the users in the group can not view VM Customization Specifications. The VM-Deploy role has read and modify rights to VM Customization Specifications. Any idea why?
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

Re: Fusion 8.5.10 update causies system to freeeze

Windows 10 pro 32.vmwarevm/Virtual Disk-000001-s001.vmdk" failed. THis is error message generated. system freezes, pressing continue or retry does help....persistent message...annoying... Is there a solution; deleting last update or editing files?. Only Fusion 10.x and 11.0 to 11.5 are supported on High Sierra: https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2088571. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. ‎09-18-2021 01:25 PM. Fusion...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

I am unable to open .vmdk files in fusion 11.5.3, please help.

I have all .vmdk files along with .vmx file. They are exactly same location and takes up 560GB space on my SSD yet Fusion is telling me that it can open it because it is unable to find the file specified. Please help. Here is the list of files in...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Install VMware Tools grayed out

I try to install vmware tools on ubuntu server. After using the command apt-get install update and upgrade, the Install VMware tools then grayed out. Can anyone help me find the root cause?. 9 Replies. ‎12-14-2017 08:30 AM. Generally this option will grey out if you have already initiated this...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: TEAMS: via VMWare Windows 10 does not work

Uselessly slow after Big Sur upgrade, no actual VMWare support options?. I upgraded my 2020 i7 Macbook Pro to Big Sur a few months ago and now VMWare Fusion 11 12 is uselessly slow. I'm talking 5-15 seconds delay per mouse click in simple, low-intensity programs like web browsers and office productivity apps. For intense programs like Solidworks (the main reason why I purchased VMWare Fusion), I'm not even trying anymore. I ran previous versions of Fusion on this and previous Macbooks in previous MacOS releases and they weren't lighting fast but they were usable. I tried running Fusion 12 with all hardware acceleration options enabled, and it was actually even slower than it was with hardware acceleration disabled. Searching through the VMWare website (which is competing with xfinity.com for the worst-designed website I've ever used) it appears that they don't offer any tech support for non-corporate customers. Is that correct? When I go to VMWare's support page, they list that my purchases have no associated support options. Which means I'm now in the market for a better virtualization solution. Can anyone recommend a way to get VMWare Fusion 12 running at usable speed in Big Sur? Or can anyone recommend a better VM?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

can't access external drive (Ubuntu on imac /VMware Fusion)

First, apologies in advance if my question has an obvious solution and I am simply too dense to figure it out. That said, here goes:. Recently installed Ubuntu 20.xxx on VMware Fusion 12.1.0 / imac. No problems with that. I can "see" external drives plugged into the imac in the...
SOFTWARE
Tidbits

Mac file/screen-sharing: Apple sw bug(s), or operator error? (part 1)

I have been experiencing some serious problems with respect to Mac sharing, for screen-sharing and file-sharing. Most frustrating is, this stuff used to work for me. I do not know what happened for this stuff to degrade to the degree it has. I am asking for ideas/advice/suggestions/comments from others on...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Failed - Network Error

Fusion 12 - Unable to download in Windows 10 MacBook Pro - 2.6 GHz - i7 - 16GB - Big Sur v11.3. Issue: Since upgrading to Fusion 12, I am not able to download files in either Edge nor Chrome; "Failed - Network Error" nor was I able to update Windows 10. Example tools to be downloaded are Notepad++ and XrmToolBox (GitHUB). These are just a couple of examples.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

The VMware vSAN HCI Mesh Quiz

Class is in session! The complete VMware vSAN HCI Mesh Quiz is officially here. Test your knowledge below and if you need a little help, check out our cheat sheet. Once you complete the quiz, you will be sent a special participation certificate via Twitter direct message, to show off on your social channels!
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Ubuntu Desktop 20.04.3 LTS resolution problem

I just installed ARM version of Ubuntu Desktop 20.04.3 LTS without any problem. The only issue I noticed so far is that I can't change resolution. There is only one option 1024x768. I am aware that auto resizing doesn't work, but I am little confused why I can't choose any other resolution, even I installed open-vm-tools-desktop.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix This file cannot be previewed because of an error in Outlook

Have you ever experienced a problem in which you received a message “This file cannot be previewed because of an error in Outlook?” This error prevents users from previewing the attached files in Outlook. The attached files can be of any format, like Word, Excel, PDF, PowerPoint, etc. In some...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy