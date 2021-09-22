CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing

By FRANK JORDANS
 4 days ago
Germany Mask Killing FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 file photo, German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a news conference, in Berlin, Germany. Spahn on Wednesday, Sept. 22 partly blamed “incitement” seen on social media against the government's pandemic rules for the killing of a gas station clerk by a man who refused to wear a face mask. A 49-year-old German man was arrested Sunday over the the fatal shooting a day earlier in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. Authorities said the suspect told officers he rejected the measures against the coronavirus.(Annegret Hilse/Pool Photo via AP, file) (Annegret Hilse)

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's health minister on Wednesday partly blamed “incitement” against the government's pandemic rules on social media for the killing of a gas station clerk by a man who refused to wear a face mask.

A 49-year-old German man was arrested Sunday over the the fatal shooting a day earlier in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. Authorities said the suspect told officers he rejected the measures against the coronavirus.”

“It was a cold-blooded murder,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin, noting that the suspect had initially gone home after being refused service for failing to wear a mask, only to return later and shoot the clerk in the head.

“The question is, what is the environment, what are the circumstances in which such a crime can occur?” he asked. “This has a lot to do with the incitement, the hatred, that is posted on social media."

A Twitter account linked to the suspect followed several prominent far-right politicians, including senior members of the Alternative for Germany party. Posts from the account, which was last used in October 2019, reflect a dislike for immigrants, climate activists and the government.

Chants of “Traitors!” heard at anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic could be seen by some as legitimizing violence, Spahn said.

“Words eventually always become deeds,” he said.

The health minister called on Germans to speak up if friends, relatives or neighbors start spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

“We must clearly and decisively say ‘no’ to any form of pandemic extremism,” he said.

Spahn's center-right Christian Democratic Union party has come under fire for an election ad featuring a prominent member of Germany's Querdenken movement, which opposes the pandemic restrictions. Germany has a federal election scheduled for Sunday.

The general secretary of the center-left Social Democratic Party, Lars Klingbeil, told German media group RND that it was time the Christian Democrats pulled the ad off the airwaves and apologize to the victims' family.

Tributes were paid Wednesday to the gas station clerk, a 20-year-old student identified on condolence cards only by his first name, Alex.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

#Incitement#Shooting#Alternative For Germany#Germans#Ap#Idar Oberstein#Querdenken Movement#Social Democratic Party#The Christian Democrats#The Associated Press
Orlando, FL
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

