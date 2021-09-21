Joan Dorothy Gabrielle

Kennesaw - Joan "Jo/JoAnn" D. Gabrielle, age 82, passed away Sept. 13, 2021, with her family by her side. Born Oct. 23, 1938, the daughter of John & Linda Schneider of Dunbar, NE. On June 24, 1961, she was united in marriage to Thomas J. Gabrielle in Omaha, NE, who proceeded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Kathy Griff (partner Curt Beckett) & Ann Camp (husband Geoff); two sons, Tom Gabrielle & John Gabrielle (wife Cherity); three sisters, Darlene Motycka (husband Del), Donna Wright, & Diana Calabro (husband Larry); one brother-in-law, Steve Schreiner; and five grandchildren, Hannah, Coleman, Jessica, Sarah, and Joe. Proceeding her in death were her parents, husband, and two sisters, Deloris & Linda. Jo graduated from Peru University in NE at age 19 with a teaching degree and double major in English & History. Her professors encouraged her to pursue a career in research, but she met her soulmate, Tom, who swept her off her feet. After college, she taught in Omaha, NE. In the mid 1970's, the family moved to Clive, IA, where she lived until Oct. 2016, and then moved to Kennesaw, GA to be near her youngest son and grandchildren. She was well known for her Holiday feasts and had an open heart & home. Jo will be dearly missed by her family & friends. Private services will be scheduled.