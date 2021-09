Goodman Games has published the latest in its line of classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures reprints. The publisher announced that its latest Original Adventures Reincarnated book, which reprints The Temple of Elemental Evil, is now available on their online store. The two-volume set not only republishes the original adventure with high-quality scans of multiple printings of the adventure, it also includes a Fifth Edition conversion of the adventure with new material, such as new wilderness encounters, expands the Village of Nulb, fully details the Elemental Nodes, and provides Fifth Edition updates of many original magic items, monsters, and spells.

