Mary K. Jordan, 74, a Waterville, WA, resident, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Mary was born on September 8, 1947, to Henry and Dolores M. (Neumann) Kehler in Seattle, WA. She moved to Waterville from Orofino, ID, in May of 1980. She took a job working for Douglas County running the computer system. In 1989, she headed the Washington Centennial for Douglas County. Mary married Dale E. Jordan on November 18, 1989, in Waterville. After she left her County employment, she had many jobs. She worked as a temp, and then held a position at a radio station, followed by a position for The Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce. Mary then became the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Wenatchee. She then worked for a bank in Wenatchee, and her final job was at Legal Services of Wenatchee. While she was working, she volunteered for the Waterville Chamber, was an EMT on the Waterville Ambulance, a Firefighter for Douglas County Fire District 1, and a Reserve Deputy for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She really enjoyed her work for all the organizations she was involved with. While working for the Red Cross, she would take calls day and night, and spent many hours and days on large fire incidents.