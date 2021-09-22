CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 haptic stylus has a more detailed tip for improved accuracy

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Create to your heart’s content using the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 haptic stylus. Compatible with a wide range of Surface devices, this new writing instrument uses haptic technology. This lets it mimic the feeling of using a real pen, giving you all the mental stimulation that comes with that. Designed with a sharper tip, it gives you a great user experience and a fine point for your shading needs. In fact, you’ll hardly feel like you’re using a piece of tech—which is just how the company wants it. Whether you’re drawing a floor plan, designing a logo, or writing a novel, it’ll help you boost your memory retention. Thanks to its zero pressure force and ultra-low latency, it gives you better accuracy than before. Easily attach it magnetically to your Surface laptop, and it’ll charge so it’s ready when you need it.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Microsoft makes more spare parts available for repairing Surface devices

Microsoft is expanding the support for repairing its PCs and in the latest move, the Redmond-based technology giant is making it easier for technicians to repair PC by offering more parts of Surface devices. From next month, commercial customers will be able to purchase a wide range of spare parts...
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Surface Go 2 September 2021 update improves PXE boot performance

Recently, Microsoft released the September 2021 system updates for Surface Go 2. These updates fix the critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Microsoft also specified that this update improves PXE boot performance and driver to support service. You can find the full changelog below. Changelog. Windows Update HistoryDevice Manager.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Surface#Haptic#Surface Pen#Surface Laptop#Stylus
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung files patent for S Pen stylus with camera

We all know by now that we won’t get a new Samsung Note device this year and rumors are that this line will actually be discontinued. But that doesn’t mean that the valued S Pen is a goner. We’ve seen devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 get support for the S Pen, although it’s not built-in and you’ll have to purchase it separately. Now it looks like Samsung is playing around with the idea of a special S Pen with an integrated camera based on recent patent filings.
ELECTRONICS
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Adds More Surface Components to Self-Repair Service

Microsoft is now selling spare parts to enterprise customers to help them repair and upgrade Surface hardware. However, when the company opened the initiative earlier this year, the only spare component available was the Microsoft Surface Removal SSD. Now, Microsoft is expanding the program with more parts across several devices.
ELECTRONICS
International Business Times

Fujifilm May Soon Introduce Samsung-Like Foldable Smartphone With Stylus Pen

It seems Fujifilm has plans to release its own foldable smartphone with a stylus pen similar to that of Samsung. Apparently, Fujifilm has filed a patent regarding the same at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent entitled “Electronic device and non-transitory computer-readable medium,” which was filed on Aug. 3 and published on Sep. 9, was included in the World Intellectual Property Organization, a database that protects patents worldwide, LetsGoDigital reported.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
pocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 could feature 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and more

Microsoft is hosting a virtual event later this week to announce its new Surface lineup. An alleged leak earlier today revealed some specs, like the 12-inch 120Hz display and Intel 11th-gen Core processor, of the upcoming Surface Pro 8. Now, thanks to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, some information about Microsoft’s foldable Android, the Surface Duo 2, has been revealed.
NFL
onmsft.com

New FCC documents reveal more details about the Surface Duo 2's wireless capabilities

Microsoft is excepted to unveil a successor to its dual-screen Surface Duo on Wednesday, and the new device has apparently been spotted in new FCC documents published on September 17 (via Windows Central). The documents describe the capabilities of a new Microsoft "portable handset" that comes with a Qualcomm modem, and they also mention “Flat, Flip, and Closed” postures.
NFL
CNET

Surface Duo 2 rumors: Can Microsoft's foldable improve enough for us to recommend it?

Microsoft's annual Surface event is happening this Wednesday (here's how to watch the event live), where it's expected to launch a bevy of refreshed hardware products ranging from Surface Pro 8 to the Surface Book and a next-gen version of the Surface Duo. If you remember, the launch of the Surface Duo marked the software giant's re-entry into the competitive hardware category.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

PENDORA 48E minimalist screwdriver set includes 48 high-precision bits for any DIY task

Tackle virtually any DIY task when you have the PENDORA 48E minimalist screwdriver set. Crafted with both technological utility and a minimalistic design, this set includes 48 high-precision bits to meet your needs while remaining portable enough to take on the go. In fact, it’s ultra lightweight and ergonomically designed for excellent precision with no slip-ups. So you’ll have the perfect tool for any job, whether that’s fixing a phone, tightening a door, or unscrewing a cupboard. Best of all, with electric power at 200 rotations a minute, there’s no manual twisting involved. In fact, operating it is simple thanks to the 2 buttons: clockwise and counterclockwise rotation. And there’s even an integrated LED light. Finally, once all of the bits are in the case, the items won’t come loose. Even if you shake the case or throw it in your bag, the magnetic bit holder keeps everything in place.
cgmagonline.com

Surface Pro 8 Announced at Microsoft Surface Event

During the Microsoft Surface Event, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 8 which is set to be a massive upgrade to the company’s Intel-powered Surface Pro lineup. The Surface Pro 8 is made up of the best parts of the Surface Pro X. It will also come with Windows 11, Intel’s 11th Gen quad-core processor and up to 32 GB of RAM. The device will feature a 13-inch 120Hz display, Thunderbolt 4 support, a new keyboard and an upgraded Surface Slim Pen 2 that users can store on the keyboard of the device.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Microsoft unveils Surface Adaptive Kit to improve gadget accessibility

Microsoft has unveiled a new kit designed to make using gadgets more accessible for people with disabilities without compromising on their form or function. Alongside the announcement of its new range of Surface devices, the company revealed the Surface Adaptive Kit – a range of labels for computer keys, cable port indicators and cable tags, and even device openers.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Microsoft Surface Go 3, Surface Slim Pen 2 & Ocean Plastic Mouse Official

Microsoft first launched the Surface Go laptop as a decent and its most affordable PC ever in 2018 and the device enjoyed a massive reception. This spurred the company to release the Surface Go 2. The second-gen model turned out to be one of the best cheap laptops you’ll find around but then, the US tech giant has now updated the series with the unveiling of the Microsoft Surface Go 3.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Slim Pen 2 uses haptics to mimic the feeling of using a real pen

Microsoft has refreshed its Slim Pen to magnetically fit into the Surface Pro 8’s keyboard. Notably, the Slim Pen 2 has a custom chip called Microsoft G6 and haptic functionality that aims to make writing and drawing feel more realistic. Microsoft says that it’s extending the haptic tech to work in several apps, and it showcased the stylus being used in Adobe Photoshop.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has Better Cameras and Improved Dual Display

Microsoft has announced the Surface Duo 2, its second-generation foldable smartphone which makes significant improvements over the original including a new camera array and multiple usability enhancements. The new Surface Duo 2 integrates the Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G connectivity, and a new triple-lens camera system. It also has two brighter,...
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Surface Duo 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Microsoft fails to impress once more

In case you forgot, Microsoft wants to make foldable phones too. It released the Surface Duo in September last year. The device didn’t really do well and was quickly forgotten. Many would have expected that the company would call it a day. It’s actually doubling down on the Surface Duo....
NFL
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
371
Followers
2K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy