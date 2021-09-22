Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 haptic stylus has a more detailed tip for improved accuracy
Create to your heart’s content using the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 haptic stylus. Compatible with a wide range of Surface devices, this new writing instrument uses haptic technology. This lets it mimic the feeling of using a real pen, giving you all the mental stimulation that comes with that. Designed with a sharper tip, it gives you a great user experience and a fine point for your shading needs. In fact, you’ll hardly feel like you’re using a piece of tech—which is just how the company wants it. Whether you’re drawing a floor plan, designing a logo, or writing a novel, it’ll help you boost your memory retention. Thanks to its zero pressure force and ultra-low latency, it gives you better accuracy than before. Easily attach it magnetically to your Surface laptop, and it’ll charge so it’s ready when you need it.thegadgetflow.com
