Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 haptic stylus has a more detailed tip for improved accuracy

Tackle virtually any DIY task when you have the PENDORA 48E minimalist screwdriver set. Crafted with both technological utility and a minimalistic design, this set includes 48 high-precision bits to meet your needs while remaining portable enough to take on the go. In fact, it’s ultra lightweight and ergonomically designed for excellent precision with no slip-ups. So you’ll have the perfect tool for any job, whether that’s fixing a phone, tightening a door, or unscrewing a cupboard. Best of all, with electric power at 200 rotations a minute, there’s no manual twisting involved. In fact, operating it is simple thanks to the 2 buttons: clockwise and counterclockwise rotation. And there’s even an integrated LED light. Finally, once all of the bits are in the case, the items won’t come loose. Even if you shake the case or throw it in your bag, the magnetic bit holder keeps everything in place.

5 DAYS AGO