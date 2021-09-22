Netflix Plans Roald Dahl 'Unique Universe' With Animated And Live-Action Adaptations
Plenty of Roald Dahl’s stories have been made into films before – recent examples being Steven Spielberg’s BFG and the Anne Hathaway-starring The Witches – but it looks like we’re in for a whole new batch of adaptations courtesy of Netflix. The streaming service has just signed a deal for rights to the beloved children’s books from the author’s family, opening the door for a raft of future Dahl properties to head into development.www.empireonline.com
