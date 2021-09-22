Lil Nas X reveals he wanted Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj on ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X didn’t just show up to the Met Gala 2021, he put on a show. On September 13, the rapper arrived draped in an oversized silk robe that looked fit for royalty. As he made his way to the white carpet two men dramatically ripped off his cape to reveal gold body armor with an in-built six-pack. Fans only had a few seconds to pick up their jaws before he stepped out of his gold ensemble to reveal a metallic Versace bodysuit that fit him like a glove.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO