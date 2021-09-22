CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam O'brien

This is How to Navigate Thick Tubes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Team Billabong assembled in West Oz–the land of heavy tubes aplenty–for a proper coldwater barrel fest. Creed McTaggart, Jai Glindeman, Joel Parkinson, Ryan Callinan, Italo Ferreira, Ethan Ewing, Isabella Nichols, Mia McCarthy, Griffin Colapinto, Jack Freestone, Liam O’Brien, Seth Moniz and Sid Englert all samples the raw energy of the WA coastline and the result was the above 15-minute film titled “Good Call”. Hit play above to watch some of Billabong’s top talents go wild out west.

