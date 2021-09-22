This is How to Navigate Thick Tubes

This article was produced in partnership with Polo Ralph Lauren. The notion of the California surfer conjures up a very distinctive image—and it usually looks something like Sam Mellows. He’s a native of San Clemente, CA (home to many iconic breaks), and it’s not just his calm, cool persona that gives him a surfer’s vibe. He’s an avid waterman and a surfboard shaper, too.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO