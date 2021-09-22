CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

This $3 Accessory Makes Old Outlets Look Brand New (No Wiring Necessary!)

By Heather Bien
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. TikTok continues to win people over with easy home projects that teach cheap, quick troubleshooting for a variety of at-home issues. The latest video to go viral tackles an update you might not even realize you need. But once you see the difference in the before and after, you’ll be in the car and on your way to the hardware store (or clicking “add to cart”) before you’ve even made it back to your “For You” page.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

One Small Thing That’s Making Your Home Look Run Down (and How to Fix It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sergio Quezada, a Colorado-based home improvement specialist known as Mr. Jalapeño on social media, tackles cosmetic home improvement DIY projects, particularly around painting and drywall on his TikTok and Instagram channels. Recently, one of his DIY solutions went viral on TikTok, because it tackled one small thing that’s making your home look run down and tired — yet is so straightforward to fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Wiring#Danielle Of Made
Real Simple

This $17 Cleaning Kit Is the Secret to Making Your Kitchen Appliances Look Brand New

While cleaning the inside of your fridge, oven, and microwave are likely already a part of your routine, you may be overlooking the outside of these appliances. And if that's the case, there's a cleaning kit that makes it easy and fast to get rid of the grease, fingerprints, food stains, and dust that easily accumulates on those surfaces.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

One HGTV Star Says This Is Where You Should Be Adding New Hardware (It’s Not the Kitchen)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are little ways to make a room feel refreshed without having to do a full reno, and one of them is switching out hardware. It’s inexpensive, an easy DIY, and is a low-risk way to add some fun and flair into your space. (Don’t like it in a year? Swap it out!) While hardware replacements are often associated with kitchen cabinets, one HGTV expert says to refocus your attention elsewhere — on the outside of the house.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Coffee Table Style That Makes a Room Feel Bigger, According to Real Estate Pros

When I was in college, I repurposed a big, beautiful blue antique steamer trunk as my coffee table. I loved that I could store extra blankets and pillows inside it to free up space in my apartment. What I didn’t love is that the steamer trunk, when put into my sunroom, dominated the smaller space. It was difficult to see anything other than the trunk when you walked in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Antique Hutch Becomes Two Brand-New Pieces of Furniture in a Brilliant $100 Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Furniture flips are often the most budget-friendly and eco-friendly redos. Typically, the found furniture is free or cheap — and it’s often being rescued from going into the garbage or a landfill. With the right supplies, you can transform someone else’s “trash” into something totally new.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Maximize Your Small Space with These Stylish Urban Outfitters Finds Under $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you thought that having a small apartment would leave you short on options for stylish furniture and decor, think again! Urban Outfitters is not only a fantastic place to shop for all things trendy, but they’re practically a treasure trove for small-space furniture at an affordable price point. From bar carts and storage racks to coffee tables and lamps, there are tons of stylish finds for small-space dwellers to choose from that will run them $200 or less. Seriously, we’re low key obsessed with UO’s affordable home gems. Whether you’re moving into your first studio apartment or looking for clever storage for all of your quarantine purchases (yep, me too!), Urban Outfitters has a seemingly endless supply of space-saving solutions. Here’s what should be in your cart ASAP.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

7 Useful Home Appliances That Are Tailor-Made For Small Spaces

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you live in a small space, there’s a lot you have to give up. Whether it’s the extra piece of furniture that just won’t fit or the kitchen accessory you don’t have the counter space for,
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Amazon Laptop Stand Is My Best WFH Purchase — And Now All My Coworkers Have It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ll admit: I’m one of these people who didn’t get a desk until almost a year and a half into WFH life. Which — disclaimer — I’d been holding out for my great-grandmother’s vintage desk that my mom inherited, and ever-so-graciously drove 750 miles from my hometown to transport during a July visit. So, since (finally) acquiring a permanent at-home workspace, I’ve been super particular about how I style it… it’s a prominent part of my bedroom, after all. I ultimately added a few accessories and, feeling happy with how it looked one morning, shared a #deskselfie to my IG story. Surprisingly, I got a handful of messages from friends and coworkers alike, all asking the same thing — where did I get my laptop stand?
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Editor-Favorite Sofa Brand Just Launched a Chic (and Super-Cozy) New Line of Rugs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who’s ever shopped for a rug knows just how tricky the process can be. Perhaps more so than any other home decor product, a rug needs to be versatile. Not only do you want a piece that brings style and personality to your space, but it needs to be soft underfoot, affordable, and easy to keep clean. Honestly, that’s no small feat.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Keep Your Clutter in Check with Bed Bath & Beyond’s Epic Storage Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It might not be spring, but that doesn’t mean you can’t put your best foot forward for a little seasonal cleaning. As we enter into fall,Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help make our homes as organized as possible with their Beyond Organized Event. Now through September 26, shoppers can enjoy up to 25 percent off (and Beyond+ members can score up to 40 percent off) the store’s most popular storage and organization products. Whether you’re looking to tidy up your kitchen, bathroom, closets, vanity, or anywhere else in your home, Bed Bath & Beyond has everything you need to get your clutter in check. To ensure you make the most of the sale, we’re here to provide you with nine of the best steals to snag during the markdown event. Check them out below.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Smart, Small Fixes Transform a Barely-Functional Kitchen for $550

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Major kitchen renovations are often expensive — it’s tough to avoid a big price tag. But as you save up for a complete tile, flooring, appliance, and cabinet overhaul, there are small-scale, budget-friendly upgrades you can make to your cooking space to bring it closer to the finish line.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Paint Technique May Be the Easiest Ever Way to Add Texture and Warmth to Your Walls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If I’ve learned anything over the past year-and-a-half or so, it’s the joys of leaning into all that is soft and comfortable in all facets of life. Just as work trousers have been swapped for joggers, the harsh lines and stark metal accents of modern design are starting to soften, with natural materials, sloping shapes, and warm woods introducing a gentle earthiness to many interiors. Framing the picture of all this coziness in some cases? Color washed walls, a painting method that mimics the look of limewash paint to give a room an organic, aged appearance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Is a Genius (and Potentially Cheap!) Way to Conceal Your TV

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. So you want a Samsung The Frame TV, but you don’t like the price tag. Join the club! I perpetually have it on my home wishlist, but the good news is you can still transform your flatscreen into a work of art… and for a fraction of the cost. Take a page out of designer Hollie Velten-Lattrell’s playbook, and use a textile to hide your high-tech television. All it takes some scissors, paint, fabric, and mounting hardware to do so.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

I Finally Found the Perfect Full-Length Mirror — and It Has an Added Bonus

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I firmly believe at least one full-length mirror is a home must-have. We may not think of them right away, but when the moment strikes that you need a good look at yourself and don’t have the proper reflective surface, it becomes more apparent than ever. My last apartment spoiled me. Previous tenants had installed a mirror on the inside of a closet door that I got so accustomed to, I assumed it would be in my next place — but it wasn’t. Knowing I was limited on space, I started shopping around. As enticing as it was to splurge on a huge mirror that stretched far and wide, I had to be realistic and considerate of my budget. Nice full-length mirrors are expensive, period. So, whatever I found would have to stand out as something special.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy