When the Harry Potter movie franchise ended in 2011, it seemed like only a matter of time before more stories from the Wizarding World arrived in some form. It only took a few years before Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them was announced, and since the first film arrived in 2016, new installments have followed. But the theatrical shutdown of 2020 derailed the arrival of Fantastic Beasts 3, delaying the film’s initially scheduled arrival. But finally, Warner Bros. Pictures has put the movie back on the schedule with a 2022 premiere date.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO