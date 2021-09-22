CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiff City to apply to be part of safe standing trial for fans

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiff City will apply to be part of a scheme to pilot safe standing areas for fans this season. The Championship side was included in a six-club case study for the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) looking at the return of standing areas. Since 1994, first and second-tier grounds in...

Related
SkySports

Cardiff City 0-1 Bournemouth: Philip Billing fires Cherries top

Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff. Philip Billing ensured the dominant Cherries took all three points away from Wales with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box. The triumph saw Scott Parker's men leapfrog his former side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

Premier League clubs to trial standing sections in stadiums

LONDON (AP) — Standing sections are set to return to Premier League stadiums for the first time in 27 years. British authorities on Wednesday announced a pilot scheme that will allow some clubs to trial licensed standing areas from January, ending a blanket ban on such sections in top stadiums.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League and Championship clubs invited to trial safe standing

Premier League and Championship clubs have been asked for expressions of interest to pilot safe standing areas this season. Clubs have until 6 October to submit an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA). "If approved, they will be able to offer licensed standing areas from 1 January 2022,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham among clubs to hold trials for safe standing in stadium from next year

Tottenham among clubs to hold trials for safe standing from next year. In a significant development, Tottenham are among a number of clubs that will hold trials for safe standing in their stadium (h/t Express). The trials will allow supporters to stand and watch the game for the first time in 25 years as the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) completed its review for the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League grounds to trial standing areas in January

Some of England's leading football clubs will permit some fans to stand while watching matches from 1 January, the government has announced. Premier League and Championship clubs have until 6 October to apply to become "early adopters" in a pilot scheme. This would mean some fans are allowed to rise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
