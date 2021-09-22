CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ9Pa_0c4d12hw00
(Getty Images)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

It seems like just last weekend that these two sides faced one another, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because it was. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came out on top at the London Stadium on Sunday as his side clinched a 2-1 victory in dramatic circumstances. Former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard scored a late winner for United, but Mark Noble then came onto the pitch to miss a stoppage time penalty as David Moyes’ team squandered the chance to leave with a point.

How will that result impact the two sides this evening? They swap the Premier League for the Carabao Cup, but will there be a different outcome? Both Solskjaer and Moyes will be well aware they need to manage their squads with both league and European ambitions to deal with. That almost certainly means we will see some changes.

West Ham have not beaten Manchester United in any of their last five meetings in all competitions. And Moyes has not beaten his former club since he was sacked by them after less than one season in charge seven years ago.

Could all that change tonight? It’s not long until we find out - be sure to hang on for the last 16 draw, which will follow tonight’s matches:

West Ham host Man City and Arsenal face Leeds in Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Current champions Manchester City will face West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after the Hammers dispatched City’s rivals Man United on Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320UnI_0c4d12hw00

Five all-Premier League ties in the last 16

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:18

The fourth round draw

There are a few tasty fixtures for the next round. West Ham face another huge test as they welcome holders Manchester City to the London Stadium.

Preston are getting a visit from Liverpool and Arsenal vs Leeds should be really entertaining.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:14

The fourth round draw

Here’s the draw in full, the fourth round will be played over October 26th-27th:

Cheslea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds

Stoke vs Brentford

West Ham vs Manchester City

Leicester vs Brighton

Burnley vs Tottenham

QPR vs Sunderland

Preston vs Liverpool

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:11

The fourth round draw

Finally, Preston are drawn against Liverpool.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:10

The fourth round draw

QPR knocked out Everton last night and will play League One’s Sunderland.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:09

The fourth round draw

Burnley host Tottenham in a big Premier League clash.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:09

The fourth round draw

Leicester take on Brighton.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:08

The fourth round draw

Tonight’s winners West Ham face another team from Manchester as they face Manchester City.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:08

The fourth round draw

Stoke beat Watford last night and they’ll host Brentford in the next round.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:08

The fourth round draw

Arsenal are drawn against Leeds.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Young Boys vs Manchester United final score: Undone by an American

USMNT forward Jordan Pefok took advantage of a stoppage-time Manchester United giveaway and pushed Young Boys to a historic and dramatic 2-1 win over their 10-man visitors from the Premier League on Tuesday as both teams kicked off their Champions League campaigns in Bern, Switzerland. United’s 10-men couldn’t make an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
David Moyes
Yardbarker

Key battles to watch out for: West Ham vs Manchester United

Manchester United travel to London on Sunday as they attempt to extend their promising start to their league campaign. With three victories and one draw in the bank so far, a win against David Moyes’ side could see them keep their place at the top of the table. Ole Gunnar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Journal

West Ham United vs. Manchester United odds, picks and prediction

On an action-packed Sunday, Manchester United (3 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw) travel to take on West Ham (2-0-2). Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET at London Stadium. Below, we preview the West Ham United vs. Manchester United odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Carabao Cup: Reaction to fourth-round draw and wins for West Ham, Chelsea & Spurs

We are back on Saturday for Premier League action. 'The governor here has created a winning mentality'. West Ham assistant coach Stuart Pearce tells Sky Sports: "We were really disappointed we did not win the game on Sunday, that is what David Moyes has created at this club, a winning mentality. We dug deep when we had to and could have won by more. We are delighted to get through. It is not an easy place to come but to a man they were magnificent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#The Premier League#European#Hammers#Arsenal Vs Leeds#Southampton Arsenal#Qpr#Everton#League One#Sunderland
12up

Man United suffers rough Carabao Cup loss to West Ham

It's been a bit of an up-and-down past week for Manchester United. After losing to Young Boys, the team bounced back and beat West Ham United in thrilling fashion on the road on Sunday. Now, though, West Ham has decided to return the favor. The two teams met on Wednesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham: Five things we learned as David Moyes knocks former side out of Carabao Cup

West Ham won at Old Trafford for the first time since 2007 as they knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage. In the second meeting of these two sides in just four days, West Ham made a fast start at Old Trafford and took a deserved lead when Manuel Lanzini steered home a cut-back from Ryan Fredericks in the 10th minute.Juan Mata struck the bar with a volley from a tight angle while Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho also saw efforts saved by West Ham debutant Alphonse Areola before the break.Mason Greenwood...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd vs West Ham - Carabao Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Just a few days removed from their meeting in the Premier League, Manchester United and West Ham square off in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday. United won on Sunday, with a late David de Gea penalty save giving them a 2-1 victory. The Hammers will be itching to get revenge in Manchester, even if both sides are likely to rotate significantly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Van de Beek's agent insisted he is 'not a Carabao Cup player' but £35m flop hasn't done anything to convince Solskjaer otherwise... he must impress the boss against West Ham tonight to save his Man United career

It was back in September that Donny van de Beek's agent stated categorically that the midfielder was 'not a Carabao Cup player'. Guido Albers was explaining on Dutch television how Manchester United had blocked a move to Everton late in the transfer window in order to keep hold of the Dutch international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. West Ham: EFL Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

After meeting last weekend in Premier League play, Manchester United and West Ham face off again on Wednesday at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup. The Red Devils were 2-1 winners at the weekend and are the favorites here, though the team is expected to use a decent amount of bench players for this one. United are one of the favorites to take home the trophy for the second-tier tournament which concludes with the final on Feb. 22.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
centralrecorder.com

Man Utd vs West Ham broadcast live stream info for Carabao Cup tie!

It’s quite remarkable how often two teams are thrown against each other in cup action so soon after facing off in the Premier League. West Ham will now travel to Old Trafford for the Carabao Cup, following Sunday’s thrilling fixture at London Stadium. United managed to escape with a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Aston Villa today as Cristiano Ronaldo aims to score in a third Premier League match in a row since re-joining the club. Ronaldo was on target against West Ham last weekend before Jesse Lingard’s late goal and David de Gea’s penalty save secured three points at the London Stadium, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kept pace with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Aston Villa – latest updatesUnited were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as West Ham avenged Sunday’s defeat with a 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy