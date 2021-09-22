Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

(Getty Images)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

It seems like just last weekend that these two sides faced one another, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because it was. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came out on top at the London Stadium on Sunday as his side clinched a 2-1 victory in dramatic circumstances. Former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard scored a late winner for United, but Mark Noble then came onto the pitch to miss a stoppage time penalty as David Moyes’ team squandered the chance to leave with a point.

How will that result impact the two sides this evening? They swap the Premier League for the Carabao Cup, but will there be a different outcome? Both Solskjaer and Moyes will be well aware they need to manage their squads with both league and European ambitions to deal with. That almost certainly means we will see some changes.

West Ham have not beaten Manchester United in any of their last five meetings in all competitions. And Moyes has not beaten his former club since he was sacked by them after less than one season in charge seven years ago.

Could all that change tonight? It’s not long until we find out - be sure to hang on for the last 16 draw, which will follow tonight’s matches:

West Ham host Man City and Arsenal face Leeds in Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Current champions Manchester City will face West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after the Hammers dispatched City’s rivals Man United on Wednesday night.

Five all-Premier League ties in the last 16

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:18

There are a few tasty fixtures for the next round. West Ham face another huge test as they welcome holders Manchester City to the London Stadium.

Preston are getting a visit from Liverpool and Arsenal vs Leeds should be really entertaining.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:14

Here’s the draw in full, the fourth round will be played over October 26th-27th:

Cheslea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds

Stoke vs Brentford

West Ham vs Manchester City

Leicester vs Brighton

Burnley vs Tottenham

QPR vs Sunderland

Preston vs Liverpool

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:11

Finally, Preston are drawn against Liverpool.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:10

QPR knocked out Everton last night and will play League One’s Sunderland.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:09

Burnley host Tottenham in a big Premier League clash.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:09

Leicester take on Brighton.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:08

Tonight’s winners West Ham face another team from Manchester as they face Manchester City.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:08

Stoke beat Watford last night and they’ll host Brentford in the next round.

Michael Jones22 September 2021 22:08

Arsenal are drawn against Leeds.