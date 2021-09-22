Check Out This Electronic Rock Fan Album Featuring Various Zelda Tunes

If you’re anything like us, you might feel like you’re in a bit of a Zelda drought. With no new new Zelda games for the last couple years and a bunch of remakes to hold us over, the itch to play something Zelda-like can feel pretty intense. Luckily this week, Andy and Al are covering some of the absolute best Zelda-like games you can play! Come hear us talk about classics like Okami, Shadow of the Colossus, and Hyper Light Drifter, while also detailing newer games like Ittle Dew, Moonlighter, and Fairune! Come hang and let us know what your favorite Inspired By Zelda titles are!

