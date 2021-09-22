CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Animals, Humans Injured in Hog Confinement Fire

By Mark Pitz
951thebull.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at a hog confinement operation just north of the Iowa-Minnesota border resulted in temporary evacuations, but no injuries late Tuesday afternoon. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a hog confinement fire near Adams shortly after 3:30 p.m. The caller told authorities the unoccupied building had gotten a chemical treatment earlier in the day, raising the possibility of a chemical release.

