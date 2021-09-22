CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid-19: US to donate 500 million more jabs and Covid passport legal challenge in Scotland

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. US President Joe Biden has promised to donate an extra 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to developing countries from next year. It brings the total commitment from the US to more than a billion jabs. Experts say about 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population, however. And a World Health Organization target for 40% of the population in every country to be vaccinated by the end of the year is unlikely to be met. Only two per cent of people in low income countries have had a first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to data from the University of Oxford.

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruby Wax
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
newschain

More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in Scotland’s hospitals

More than 1,000 coronavirus patients are in hospital in Scotland. The number of patients with recently confirmed coronavirus is 1,019, according to the latest data published by the Scottish Government on Sunday. This is a rise of 34 on the previous day and marks the ninth consecutive daily increase. Of...
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Decision due 'soon' on jabs for 12-15 year-olds

Scotland will announce a decision on jabs for 12 to 15 year olds "as soon as possible" after it was recommended by the UK's chief medical officers. The UK government's vaccine committee said there was not enough benefit to warrant it on health grounds alone. But the CMOs said vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#World Health Organization#The University Of Oxford#Scottish#Covishield#Mp#Indians#Hmp Frankland#The University Of Reading#Public Health England
Shropshire Star

Covid-19: Booster jabs for millions to be rolled out from next week

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the NHS would contact all those who are eligible for a booster dose. Booster vaccines will be offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes, and frontline health and social care workers from next week. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be used as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

COVID-19: Millions of Brits to be sent booster jab invitations today

Ahead of the winter months, Health Minister, Sajid Javid, has confirmed that 1.5 million people in England will receive a text message notifying them to get their booster COVID vaccine. Booster jab to amp up defence. Boosting immunity against the coronavirus will first become available to those most in need,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: US FDA recommends booster jabs for over 65s

A panel advising the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended boosters of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and over, and those at high risk. But it voted against recommending a shot for everyone aged 16 and over. The outcome is a blow for President Joe Biden, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOKV

Biden to double US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment is to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Lithuania donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania will donate 235,900 additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the European Union nation said on Wednesday, after angering China by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name. China considers Taiwan its own territory. Lithuania, which also donated 20,000 vaccines to...
WORLD
ksl.com

Under pressure, US donates half-billion more COVID-19 vaccine doses to world

President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, Tuesday. He will push world leaders on Wednesday to do more to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. (Eduardo Munoz, Pool, Reuters) WASHINGTON — The United States on Wednesday promised to buy 500 million moreCOVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries as it comes under increasing pressure to share its supply with the rest of the world.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

CDC head overrules advisers to allow COVID-19 boosters for at-risk workers, and Biden urges those eligible to act fast

In an unusual move, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overruled a panel of advisers' recommendation that booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine be offered only to people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems, allowing them to also be offered to front line workers, including in health care, schools and supermarkets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Coronavirus: NI Executive to discuss social distancing rules

The Northern Ireland Executive will meet on Monday to discuss social distancing rules after pleas for change from many indoor businesses. Social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) is still a legal requirement in many indoor premises in Northern Ireland. The rule applies to indoor shops, restaurants, pubs, cafes, hotels...
WORLD
BBC

Vaccination letters sent for 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland

Blue letters offering Covid vaccination appointments are now being sent out to 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland. It is the next step in offering young people the vaccine after drop-in centres were given the green light to vaccinate the age group last week. They will be offered a single dose...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy