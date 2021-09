Every year at the Oscars, while everyone else is patiently waiting for the results of the nominations, Wolfgang Puck is cooking up a storm in the kitchen with his 300-person team in preparation for the famous Governor's Ball after party. According to Food Network, the legendary chef has been in charge of the annual dinner since 1995, and his food is now considered a part of Oscars tradition. But before Puck actually became the official caterer of the event, his food was already a Hollywood favorite, as after the awards ceremony, celebrities often went to Spago, his restaurant in Beverly Hills, instead of attending the Governor's Ball.

