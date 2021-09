The last time the New England Patriots opened a season 0-2, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was 2 years old. You have to go back to Sept. 23, 2001, when it was the Jets who beat the Patriots, 10-3, in Bill Belichick’s second year with the team to start New England off with two losses. Of course, that was the game when Jets linebacker Mo Lewis sent Drew Bledsoe to the hospital, and Tom Brady jogged in off the bench, beginning two decades of New England dominance.

