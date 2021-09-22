CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medtronic begins pediatric trial for scoliosis treatment

Medtronic enrolled its first patient in a clinical trial for its Braive growth modulation system for scoliosis, according to a Sept. 22 news release. The Braive IDE study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness in treating progressive adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. The Braive system is Medtronic's latest pediatric spine device and uses a braid secured to the spine to slow the growth of the curved side of the spine.

