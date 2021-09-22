CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight DM Tips You'll Want to Explore

By Andrew Stretch
techraptor.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest adventure book from Wizards of the Coast for Dungeons & Dragons 5e is now available to all. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is an adventure that will carry players through level 1 to 8 as they explore the Witchlight Carnival and the Feywild itself. While the main allure is the new adventure for a party to get stuck into there are also a few interesting new character traits and mechanics introduced that you could bring into any of your campaigns.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Tries to Offer a Different Kind of Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons' latest adventure is presented very differently than past campaigns which comes with both a freedom for storytelling and a tension with the rules and limits of the game's current Fifth Edition. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is a new campaign adventure set in the Feywild, an area mostly neglected in Dungeons & Dragons lore and literature. The Feywild is the whimsical home of fairies and fey, a place generally governed by certain rules but where a person's mood and emotions can have an external impact on their surroundings. A moment of happiness might be accompanied by the burst of birdsong, while a moment of anger might cause literal stormclouds to form above you.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Five Newer Android Games You'll Want To Sink Your Time Into

Android games these days are filled to the brim with free-to-play titles that still have a way of convincing people to let go of some of their hard-earned money. Some of them are very good, and some of them are not. What they all have in common is that similarly to how you would pay by mobile casino for an easy bit of fun, many top Android games make it really easy (and enticing) to spend some money on in-game items.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

D&D The Wild Beyond the Witchlight was designed to allow pacifist playthroughs

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, the newest campaign for Dungeons & Dragons, was designed from the ground up with the option for a pacifist playthrough. That doesn’t mean that it’s designed for children, or that it’s necessarily easy in any way. Quite the opposite, in fact. Finishing the campaign without resorting to violence is possible, but it might actually be the toughest way to go about things.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Reader survey: What do you want to see on Destructoid in 2021 and beyond?

Hey, everyone. While we’re always taking in feedback expressed across comments, Qtoid, and other areas of Destructoid, I frankly can’t remember the last time we conducted a full-on reader survey — and that’s not just my shoddy memory to blame. It’s definitely time. For this particular reader survey, we’re primarily...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Games#Carnival Rides#Mobile#Wizards#D D#Fairy#Rabbit Hop#Backgrounds#Feylost#The Witchlight Carnival#Dm#Feywild Visitors
Washington Post

‘Deathloop’ is a captivating immersive sim. Here are others you’ll want to play.

“Deathloop” is one of the most critically acclaimed games of the year. Of course it is, it’s an immersive sim — a genre that tends to get critical acclaim. If you’ve never heard that phrase before, the immersive sim genre is the product of a long, rich history of developers experimenting with the larger role-playing genre. It’s the kind of game that provides a virtual world — often viewed in the first-person perspective — filled with rules, character scripts and physics systems that react in real time to a player’s decisions.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Here's A Closer Look At The Deadly Areas You'll Explore On Planet ZDR

Nintendo has dropped the latest edition of its report, giving us a great look at the areas you'll be exploring when the game launches on Switch next month. As you may already know from all the footage shared so far, Metroid Dread takes Samus on a new adventure through Planet ZDR. This unexplored planet shares certain similarities with SR388 – a planet that Metroid II: Return of Samus and Metroid: Samus Returns fans will be more than familiar with – and is split up into several areas.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Kena tips for combat and exploration

Some Kena tips can be helpful in confronting the restless spirits and corrupted forests of Bridge of Spirits' world. Kena provides a colourful, lightly-mythic landscape for players to explore, but without some help it may not be easy to rescue all the spirits out there. We’ve gone hunting through the wilderness to find all the best tips, strategies and gameplay advice to help you make it through safely, with care taken to avoid any real spoilers. If you’re having trouble getting through Bridge of Spirits, we’ve got some Kena tips and tricks for your survival here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
techraptor.net

Open-World Zelda-like Adventure Lil Gator Game Announced

Developed by MegaWobble and now published by Playtonic Friends is Lil Gator Game, which is a title that focuses on exploration of a whimsical world with a Zelda-like artstyle. While this Lil Gator Announcement is not necessarily what we asked or expected from Playtonic (More 3D Yooka Laylee please?) but it's definitely not unwelcome either.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

New CrossCode Update and Project Terra Details Revealed

A new CrossCode update has launched to celebrate the game's third anniversary and that's not all: Radical Fish Games also has some new details to share about its next game Project Terra. CrossCode is a 2D action RPG that launched on Steam roughly three years ago. The console versions of...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Swery's 'The Good Life' Finally Launches Next Month

After years of work and a brush with failure, The Good Life release date has finally been announced: you'll be able to get your hands on Swery's delightfully weird "debt repayment RPG" next month. In The Good Life, you take on the role of a photographer from New York named...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Dungeons & Dragons Takes Players To The World Of Faerie In “The Wild Beyond the Witchlight”

Dungeons & Dragons, the most popular tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) in the world, has released the first adventure set in Feywild, the plane of Faerie. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight takes players and Dungeon Master (DM) alike on a fantastical romp through the Witchlight Carnival. The carnival occurs once every eight years, spreading joy one settlement at a time, and promises to be one unforgettable whimsical adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Pokemon TCG Live Brings Updated Features To Online Play

Pokemon TCG Live is coming very soon as a replacement to the outdated Pokemon Trading Card Game Online app. How outdated was the older version? Well, there were no "competing online games, competitive ladders, custom formats, and sealed tournaments." This was bad, but what's even worse is that the actual tutorials included with the app hadn't been updated since the Pokemon X and Y sets, which were released all the way back in 2014.
TECHNOLOGY
techraptor.net

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Guide for Beginners

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a new title from Ember Labs available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Game Store. Kena: Bridge of Spirit follows the story of a Spirit Guide Kena who has found her way to a forest with many lingering spirits. As each spirit lingers longer corruption begins to spread across the land bringing with it all kinds of monsters and danger. It's up to Kena to use her abilities to help save the forest. This Kena: Bridge of Spirits Guide for Beginners will go over some info you'll want to know headed into Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

The Old Realms Bannerlord Mod Enters Beta

Another new mod for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is bringing more fantasy worlds to the realm of Calradia. Just released into beta, The Old Realms brings players to the world of Warhammer during the ascent of Karl Franz to the throne of the Empire of Man. The Old Realms...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Far Cry Board Game Announced

The world of official tabletop adaptations of popular videogames just got a little bigger recently. Developers Funforge have officially partnered up with Ubisoft to develop a Far Cry board game. In an official press release, Funforge made the announcement. According to it, the game will be a spin-off titled Far...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Gloomhaven Release Date Set for October 2021 on Steam

The Gloomhaven release date has been set for October 2021 on Steam, finally bringing Version 1.0 of this digital adaptation of the popular tabletop game to your PC. Gloomhaven originally began as a tabletop game where players would send their characters into battles in lengthy campaigns with gameplay similar to a simplified version of tabletop RPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons. A massive expansion called Frosthaven is currently in development for next year, and this tabletop RPG is so popular that other developers have released companion products such as a portable adaptation of the game and an organizer for all of the contents of the game's hefty box.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Timberborn Cheats and Dev Console Guide

If you're looking for Timberborn cheats, there's good news: an in-game development console can let you take some shortcuts in this survival city builder game. The Timberborn dev console can be brought up by pressing Shift + Alt + Z as detailed on Reddit. This gives you some options that you normally wouldn't have in the game. Additionally, you can view stats in the debug menu by pressing Shift + Alt + X.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy