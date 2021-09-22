The Wild Beyond the Witchlight DM Tips You'll Want to Explore

Dungeons & Dragons' latest adventure is presented very differently than past campaigns which comes with both a freedom for storytelling and a tension with the rules and limits of the game's current Fifth Edition. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is a new campaign adventure set in the Feywild, an area mostly neglected in Dungeons & Dragons lore and literature. The Feywild is the whimsical home of fairies and fey, a place generally governed by certain rules but where a person's mood and emotions can have an external impact on their surroundings. A moment of happiness might be accompanied by the burst of birdsong, while a moment of anger might cause literal stormclouds to form above you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO