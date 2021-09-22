CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator Beginner's Guide

By Courtney Ehrenhofler
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re here to help you get started in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator from niceplay games and tinyBuild. The systems of the game are pretty simple once you get the hang of them, so let’s take a walk. Potions are made in your alchemy lab, and your house also consists of...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

newsbrig.com

Deathloop beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Our Deathloop beginner’s guide corrals our best advice for you first days in Arkane Studios’ stealthy, shooty murder mystery. Below, we’ll explain the time loop, show you how to save your favorite items, make our best case against our lying brain, explain why stealth is the best option (until it isn’t), why your left hand is so important, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Gaming

Once relegated as nothing more than a mere pastime for sofa spuds, gaming has matured significantly over the past decade. As a result, they offer a wide range of different experiences, ranging from through-provoking story-driven adventures to realistic vehicular simulations. There’s now something for everyone, regardless of age or gender. And the medium has even become respected enough to be accepted into their remit by the likes of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, more commonly referred to as BAFTA.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Landscape photography: A Beginner's Guide

Knowing the principles of great landscape photography is the key to taking excellent photos of almost any scene or subject. So, while it may seem odd to find a guide on Space.com that doesn't directly relate to the stars or the moon, we think it's vital that newcomers master the basics of landscape photography before progressing to astro and nigh sky images. In this beginner's guide to landscape photography we'll teach you the basics - from camera kit to composition to editing - and explain why it's important to know these core facts.
PHOTOGRAPHY
villages-news.com

Extract Wellness offers beginner’s guide to getting started with CBD

Have questions about CBD? What product, how much do I take, how much is it – Where do I begin? We have answers for you on our various products and include real customer reviews to help you make the decision for a positive change in your life. Use the following guide and customer comments to select the right products and dosage to try on your issue.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alchemist#Beginner#Recipe Book#Alchemical Practice#Firebells#The Alchemy Machine
CNET

Pokemon Go beginner's guide and tips

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Pokemon Go's release, and the game is still going strong. While the days of seeing crowds of players stopping traffic to catch a Vaporeon are probably behind us, Pokemon Go remains one of the most popular mobile games in the world today, with even more to do now thanks to a steady rollout of new Pokemon, events, features and other content. If you're a new player looking to get into the game for the first time or a lapsed trainer interested in jumping back in, here's a beginner's guide to help you get started in Pokemon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Kena: Bridge of Spirits beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a bit like playing an animated movie on your Playstation and PC. It’s not quite as simple as it first seems, though. Below, we’ve gathered four tips from our first few hours with the game. Take your time. Kena is beautiful, and it’s also...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

SCP: Secret Laboratory Parabellum - A Beginner's Guide

SCP: Secret Laboratory is a free multiplayer horror game. In a dangerous underground facility, humans either try to escape, help others escape, or take down the monsters within. These monsters, known as SCPs, attempt to wipe out the humans using their anomalous powers. Some of them can kill with a single touch, and others can move at high speeds when not being looked at. A new update for the game known as Parabellum is currently in a public beta state, set to be released officially within the next few weeks. It redesigns and rebalances some of the SCPs, alongside changing numerous mechanics and weapons. Staying aware of these changes will help you get a leg up on other players when the Parabellum update officially releases.
VIDEO GAMES
thespruce.com

Indoor Gardening: A Beginner's Guide

If you don't have access to suitable outdoor space but still want to cultivate a selection of veggies, herbs, or other plants, you might want to create an indoor garden instead. What you include in your indoor garden will depend on the purpose of growing the plants, your experience, and the available conditions.
GARDENING
makeuseof.com

How to Animate in Krita: A Beginner's Guide to Getting Started

Krita is known for many things in the world of art—namely, how awesome it is for digital painting. As one of the best free digital painting programs out there, some might forget everything else that it's capable of. Today, we're going to put its functionality as a free, 2D animation software to the ultimate test.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
thespruceeats.com

How to Roast Chicken: A Beginner's Guide

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) A roast chicken is truly one of the most versatile, hardworking dishes you can make. It starts with an impressive display, especially if presented on a platter, surrounded by herb sprigs or roasted vegetables. A family of four can consume the whole thing in one go, or a table for two can just nibble at a few parts and have leftovers. We like to shred the leftover meat for tacos or chicken salad. Once the carcass is cleared, we throw it in the freezer and when we have three or four, we make stock. It truly is the gift that keeps giving.
RECIPES
nichegamer.com

Potion Craft is Now Available via Early Access

Publisher tinyBuild and developer niceplay games have announced alchemy simulator Potion Craft is now available for PC via Early Access. Potion Craft is now available for Windows PC via Early Access, over on Steam. The game currently has a 10% discount for the first week of release, reducing its regular $14.99 price down to $13.49.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight DM Tips You'll Want to Explore

The latest adventure book from Wizards of the Coast for Dungeons & Dragons 5e is now available to all. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is an adventure that will carry players through level 1 to 8 as they explore the Witchlight Carnival and the Feywild itself. While the main allure is the new adventure for a party to get stuck into there are also a few interesting new character traits and mechanics introduced that you could bring into any of your campaigns.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Meditation Spot Guide

Kena: Bridge of Spirits the gorgeous new Adventure title from Ember Lab is now available to play and there's a lot to find. In this game, you play as Kena, a spirit guide, who is looking to find what's the cause of the corruption plaguing the land and to do that you need to explore, assist people with their problems, and find all kinds of useful collectibles along the way. In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Meditation Spot Guide we'll go over how to find all of the Meditation Spots. This guide is complete and shows all twelve Meditation Spots.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Indie game ‘Potion Craft’ chases ‘New World’ to be Steam’s top-selling title

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is currently competing for the title of top-selling Steam game right now, pulling ahead of a number of AAA games. Something about the single-player game has clicked with gamers across the world, as Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator currently sits just behind Amazon Game Studios‘ upcoming MMO New World as the top-selling game on Steam. When the popularity of Potion Craft was originally spotted by PCGamesN, the simulator was actually sitting in the number one place, suggesting that the short-term difference between the two games may not be substantial.
RECIPES
techraptor.net

Timberborn Cheats and Dev Console Guide

If you're looking for Timberborn cheats, there's good news: an in-game development console can let you take some shortcuts in this survival city builder game. The Timberborn dev console can be brought up by pressing Shift + Alt + Z as detailed on Reddit. This gives you some options that you normally wouldn't have in the game. Additionally, you can view stats in the debug menu by pressing Shift + Alt + X.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Medieval Dynasty Crafting Guide

In this Medieval Dynasty Crafting Guide, I'll explain how to produce the various goods you need to make a successful village for Render Cube and Toplitz Productions' survival village building game. How Medieval Dynasty Crafting Works. Medieval Dynasty Crafting works as it does in most other games -- you take...
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

A Beginner's Guide to Gluten-Free Baking

Cooking without gluten can sometimes be as simple as omitting certain ingredients, but gluten-free baking requires a bit of a different approach. All-purpose wheat flour plays such a large role in traditional baking that, when you remove it, you not only need to figure out what to replace it with, but you also need to understand how those new ingredients will behave in—and affect—your recipe.
RECIPES
futuregamereleases.com

New World Beginners Guide: Early Game Weapon Choices, Tips, Crafting and Professions

New World’s launching tomorrow, and we’re more than ready to escort its launch with a decisive bang rather than sit aside and watch it happen. We’ll somersault if needed too, but we have to delve deep into the game’s core mechanics and features. Hence, we’ll probably depart from the news section for a bit and dedicate some time to giving you some guides, tips, and tricks regarding the game.
VIDEO GAMES

