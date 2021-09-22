Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator Beginner's Guide

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) A roast chicken is truly one of the most versatile, hardworking dishes you can make. It starts with an impressive display, especially if presented on a platter, surrounded by herb sprigs or roasted vegetables. A family of four can consume the whole thing in one go, or a table for two can just nibble at a few parts and have leftovers. We like to shred the leftover meat for tacos or chicken salad. Once the carcass is cleared, we throw it in the freezer and when we have three or four, we make stock. It truly is the gift that keeps giving.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO