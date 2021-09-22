Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator Beginner's Guide

SCP: Secret Laboratory is a free multiplayer horror game. In a dangerous underground facility, humans either try to escape, help others escape, or take down the monsters within. These monsters, known as SCPs, attempt to wipe out the humans using their anomalous powers. Some of them can kill with a single touch, and others can move at high speeds when not being looked at. A new update for the game known as Parabellum is currently in a public beta state, set to be released officially within the next few weeks. It redesigns and rebalances some of the SCPs, alongside changing numerous mechanics and weapons. Staying aware of these changes will help you get a leg up on other players when the Parabellum update officially releases.
