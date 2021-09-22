Austin High School Alumi and Friends Association announces distinguished alumni for 2021
A duo of alums from Austin High School’s Class of 1964 will be honored next week as part of the annual Homecoming festivities. Terry Placek and Michael Ruzek are the 2021 Distinguished Alumni as selected by the Austin High School Alumni & Friends Association. Placek and Ruzek will be part of a reception and dinner on Thursday, Sept. 30, along with taking in Austin High School’s Homecoming festivities on Friday,www.myaustinminnesota.com
