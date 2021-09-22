Osage Man Once, Twice, Three Times a Laundromat Thief

An Osage man is accused of stealing from a laundromat not once, not twice, but three times—in the same day. Osage Police arrested 46-year-old Dale McFarland after he allegedly robbed the Wash Tub Laundromat at 1231 Main Street three times on September 6th, all within a three-hour period. Authorities say McFarland first hit the laundromat just before 4 a.m., then again at about 5:30 a.m. and again shortly before 7 a.m.