The Next Nintendo Direct is Coming Tomorrow

By Patrick Perrault
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced the date of their next Nintendo Direct, and it will take place tomorrow at 3 P.M. PT. It will be roughly 40 minutes long and mainly focus on Nintendo Switch games, which is the biggest thing to take away from this. This is because the reason that Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct tomorrow is that they're on the clock. It's either host it tomorrow or have a big surprises ruined by the U.S. government because of the filings they previously made.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

