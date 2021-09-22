CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Homicide on N. Malcolm X Boulevard

dpdbeat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Dallas officers were working in Deep Ellum when they heard gunshots occur near their location. Officers observed the victim, Kenneth Walker, an 18-year-old Black male, fall to the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach, and a gun fell from his hand. At the same time, they also observed, Lathaniel Pearson, a 19-year-old Black male, shooting a handgun as well. Officers order Suspect Pearson to drop his weapon. He dropped the weapon and proceeded to flee from officers, and one officer remained with victim Walker and attempted to render aid. Suspect Pearson was caught and arrested after a short foot pursuit. Officers returned to the intersection where the shooting occurred and discovered that there were several other victims who had been shot. A second victim, Darryus Rice, a 19-year-old Black male, had also suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Victim Walker was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. Victim Rice died several hours later at the hospital. Suspect Pearson was interviewed and arrested for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon for firing his weapon into the crowd. Ballistics is pending on this investigation. This is an on-going investigation. The circumstances and the cause of the incident are still under investigation at this time.

