CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The "Wild Pear Tree" And "Distant"

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wild Pear Tree is a Turkish film from Nuri Blige Ceylan. Since the 1990s, Ceylan has been making internationally recognized films. The main character in The Wild Pear Tree is Sinan, a young man recently graduated from college who returns to his family. He is about to take his exams to be certified as a teacher.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
chireviewofbooks.com

Mapping a Distant Mother in “Now Beacon, Now Sea”

Christopher Sorrentino begins Now Beacon, Now Sea: A Son’s Memoir, the meticulous account of his complicated and often fraught relationship with his late mother, with a graphic description of her decaying body as he found it in her Brooklyn apartment. Sorrentino details the recurring scene almost systematically, as if to stave off any immediate expression of emotion or intimacy. It becomes a numbing catalogue both mundane and horrific. “The smell was overpowering,” he writes. “I felt that I deserved it.” What follows from the aftermath of this shocking discovery is a reckoning with his responsibilities as a son to the difficult woman he depicts in this candid portrait.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wamc.org

"Willow" And "Before the Rain"

Willow is an award-winning 2019 release, the most recent feature film from New York-based Macedonian artist/writer/director Milcho Manchevski. The theme of this noteworthy film is the yearnings of couples, primarily the women, for having a child. There are two stories. The first takes place in hundreds of years ago. A...
WILLOW, NY
virginialiving.com

A Wild Craft

Stunning focaccia art and more at this Richmond bakery. Scroll the Instagram profile of Wildcraft Focaccia Company (@WildCraftFocaccia) and you’ll be struck by mesmerizing designs in vibrant colors. But what’s more, they’re delicious. The Richmond bakery, open this month, specializes in sourdough focaccia flatbreads, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Owner Tom...
FOOD & DRINKS
wamc.org

2021 Woodstock Film Festival

The Woodstock Film Festival will be celebrating its 22nd Anniversary September 29 - October 3, 2021 at indoor and outdoor venues in the Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Kingston and Saugerties, and online. The festival will also present a series of intimate panels with prominent industry figures, as well as live musical and comedy performances and other special events.
WOODSTOCK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pear#The Wild Pear Tree#Dvd#Turkish#Film Studies#The University At Albany
Elle

The Call Of The Wild

‘When I first got here, a friend taught me what the different night-time rustles and noises meant – how to work out whether it’s a snake or a rat.’ Over a crackling 4G WhatsApp call, author Stephanie Theobald is talking about the realities of living in a cave on the edge of California’s Mojave Desert, which she’s done since June 2020.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
myrgv.com

Growing wild olive trees

From time to time, you may have noticed some small to medium-sized trees covered with white flowers around your neighborhood and in commercial landscapes. These beauties are commonly known as wild olive trees, a native to the Rio Grande Valley also known as the Mexican Olive, Texas Wild Olive, and the Anacahuita.
GARDENING
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
KATU.com

Poached Pears

She's a cooking teacher living in Paris – with Portland roots! Susan Herrmann Loomis, author of "Plat du Jour" joined us to share a simple dessert recipe. For more information about “Plat du Jour” click here. POACHED PEARS/POIRES POCHES. This recipe was inspired by my friend David Lebovitz, wonderful author...
PORTLAND, OR
Space.com

Neptune reaches opposition today: How to see the distant planet

The solar system's outermost planet, Neptune, reaches opposition today — here's how you can catch a glimpse of the distant gas giant. Planet Neptune reached opposition today (Sept. 14) at about 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), when Earth passed directly between the sun and Neptune, according to EarthSky.org. Opposition occurs when two astronomical objects — in this case, the sun and Neptune — are on opposite sides of the sky as seen from Earth. As a result of this cosmic alignment, Neptune will appear bigger and brighter in the sky than at any other time of the year (though you’ll still need a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to see it.)
ASTRONOMY
thehofstrachronicle.com

'Adventure Time: Distant Lands' finale does not deliver

The final episode of “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, Sept. 2. This marks the second time the beloved series has come to an end, but this final hour-long special didn’t deliver in the way previous episodes did. The episode, titled “Wizard City,” follows a new...
TV SERIES
georgetowner.com

Wild Thistle Kitchen: Pear Galette

In my opinion, the Pear Galette is the unsung hero of fall desserts. Let me elaborate: It happens every year — Fall rolls in with its beautiful, cool, crisp air, colorful changing leaves, red wine, fireplaces, and cozy blankets…. and enough pumpkin and apple recipes to make your head spin. I have nothing against either of them, but I’ll admit I get bored with them pretty quickly, and by the time Thanksgiving rolls around I don’t even want to look at either one of them. Thank goodness my dad made the best pecan pie ever. But that’s another post.
RECIPES
wamc.org

Live At The Linda Featuring L I L Y, Stella And The Reptilians And Bad Bad Hats

Ok, today, September 22 is the first day of fall. Now when I think fall I think of crispy cool air, flannel shirts, cider donuts, and back to school. That back-to-school part is our inspiration for tonight’s live at The Linda as this first concert comes to us from a stretch from our virtual concerts featuring artists from the music industry intensive from the College of St. Rose here in Albany. These students collaborate on every aspect of the music industry from producing to presenting and even running their own record label, Rose Records. Out of this crucible, we were lucky enough to be on there for one of the first concert performances of Stella and the Reptilians. Stella and the Reptilians is the project of singer Lily Morgan, a singer/songwriter from Chester, New York. Lily's atmospheric alt-indie vibe has captives every person she works with and her audience/ with a mix of spacious synth sounds that highlights her upper register and the high sweet tones in her voice. Stella’s debut single "iykyk (We Had It All)" is out now on all streaming platforms. Sharing the bill on this card is L I L Y. Hailing from Poland, Maine, lead, Nick Santos' music is self-described as “encapsulating that feeling of being cold with an overlying contention of being at peace with it.” It's an honest reflection of personal feelings and gut instincts, but it's caked in an amusing light that makes it easy for the listener to digest. L I L Y's debut ten-track album, "Honesty Hour," was released on all platforms on April 30th! If you like what you hear L I L Y and Stella and the Reptilians will be at The Linda on September 30th, and you can join us there live and in person. Tickets at thelinda.org.
ALBANY, NY
sidneyoh.com

Tree Board Announces Tree Sale

The Sidney Tree Board is excited to announce that the 2021 Tree Sale is underway. The trees selected to be a part of the sale this year include:. Red Maple (stems turn red in winter, new leaves are red-tinged, turning to green; Fall color is deep red or yellow) Shumard...
SIDNEY, OH
worldmusiccentral.org

The Wild, Wild Sound of Paprika

Paprika – Wild, Wild East (Crackling Records, 2021) Wild, Wild East is an excellent recording by Paprika, a UK-based band that performs vivacious Balkan music and Eastern European Gypsy sounds combined with classical music. Wild, Wild East includes original songs as well as rearranged traditional pieces from Serbia, Romania, and North Macedonia.
ROCK MUSIC
Press Democrat

Three ways to make the most of Asian pears

Whenever I see a pear, I immediately think of a beloved scene in a favorite film, “Godfather Part II,” and the pop song it inspired. A young Vito Corleone, played by Robert DeNiro, has just lost his job. As he walks home, he takes a pear from a fruit stand and, once inside, sets it on the dining room table, next to his wife’s place setting. They are speaking Italian.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Skerritt in ‘East of the Mountains’: Film Review

Veteran character actors rarely get the chance to shine in a leading film role, especially in the twilight of their careers. Which makes it a special treat to see Tom Skerritt seize the opportunity and run with it in this adaptation of David Guterson’s best-selling 1999 novel East of the Mountains. Playing a terminally ill man intent on ending his life on his own terms, Skerritt delivers the sort of late-career defining performance that serves as an overdue reminder of the terrific work he’s been delivering for nearly six decades. The 88-year-old actor — his deeply lined face exemplifying “craggy,” but...
MOVIES
Omaha.com

Impress your family or guests with these delicious pear recipes

Impress your family or guests — or in my case, my co-workers — with these airy, perfectly spiced pastries. While they are a bit time consuming to make due to the number of components, each individual element comes together quickly. All parts can be prepped a few days in advance....
OMAHA, NE
TrendHunter.com

Delicious Pear-Infused Butter Cookies

The pear-infused butter cookies by Kotobuki Seika—also offered through Bokksu as a pack of 12 or in the brand's Japanese snacks subscription boxes—is a must-try treat, especially for individuals who are interested in exploring cultural snack innovation. The pear-infused butter cookies are made using nijiseiki-nashi (20th Century Asian Pear) from...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy