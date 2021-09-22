The "Wild Pear Tree" And "Distant"

Ok, today, September 22 is the first day of fall. Now when I think fall I think of crispy cool air, flannel shirts, cider donuts, and back to school. That back-to-school part is our inspiration for tonight’s live at The Linda as this first concert comes to us from a stretch from our virtual concerts featuring artists from the music industry intensive from the College of St. Rose here in Albany. These students collaborate on every aspect of the music industry from producing to presenting and even running their own record label, Rose Records. Out of this crucible, we were lucky enough to be on there for one of the first concert performances of Stella and the Reptilians. Stella and the Reptilians is the project of singer Lily Morgan, a singer/songwriter from Chester, New York. Lily's atmospheric alt-indie vibe has captives every person she works with and her audience/ with a mix of spacious synth sounds that highlights her upper register and the high sweet tones in her voice. Stella’s debut single "iykyk (We Had It All)" is out now on all streaming platforms. Sharing the bill on this card is L I L Y. Hailing from Poland, Maine, lead, Nick Santos' music is self-described as “encapsulating that feeling of being cold with an overlying contention of being at peace with it.” It's an honest reflection of personal feelings and gut instincts, but it's caked in an amusing light that makes it easy for the listener to digest. L I L Y's debut ten-track album, "Honesty Hour," was released on all platforms on April 30th! If you like what you hear L I L Y and Stella and the Reptilians will be at The Linda on September 30th, and you can join us there live and in person. Tickets at thelinda.org.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO