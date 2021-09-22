Panthers, Saints net volleyball wins

ENGADINE — Pickford posted a 3-1 win over Engadine in Eastern UP Conference volleyball Tuesday night. The Panthers prevailed 25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 25-17. Lizzie Storey contributed 12 digs, 11 kills, 11 assists and four aces for the Panthers. Ahna Prucha had 11 digs, five kills, two assists and one ace, while Lucy Bennin had nine digs, five kills, three aces and one block. Chloe Cottle put together seven assists, seven aces, five kills, five digs, while Kennedy Guild had 10 digs, four kills and one ace. Ella MacDonald won the final point of the match with an ace.