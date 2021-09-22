Planes Mistaken For Stars and Blunt Razors cancel FEST performances
Planes Mistaken For Stars and Blunt Razors have cancelled their upcoming FEST performances. A statement released on their Instagram page reads,. To our dear friends and fans, it is with deep regret that Planes Mistaken For Stars & Blunt Razors must cancel our shows at The Fest 19. This was a difficult decision to make. We love seeing all of your beautiful faces every year and especially love how the @thefestfl brings together so many amazing people and bands who share a common passion for rock n roll and the community. Thank you all for your continued support and understanding! We love you all so much! THUNDER IN THE FUCKING NIGHT FOREVER!!www.punknews.org
