Planes Mistaken For Stars and Blunt Razors cancel FEST performances

I made a pretty blunt point when I reviewed the last Signs of the Swarm record, 2019’s Vital Deprivation. That I thought it was the best deathcore album in a year that saw a surprise resurgence in terms of quality in the genre. Maybe that resurgence was most surprising as the heavy world at large was seemingly coming to the agreement that deathcore was becoming creatively impecunious, if not bereft. But then along came 2019 bringing with it Signs of the Swarm, Whitechapel with what most people felt to be their best album to date, Shadow of Intent with their symphonic take on things, Thy Art Is Murder’s raging party style and more besides. So a few years on, the big question is whether the follow-ups from these bands and their contemporaries can live up to what are now not insignificant expectations.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO