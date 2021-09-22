CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planes Mistaken For Stars and Blunt Razors cancel FEST performances

Cover picture for the articlePlanes Mistaken For Stars and Blunt Razors have cancelled their upcoming FEST performances. A statement released on their Instagram page reads,. To our dear friends and fans, it is with deep regret that Planes Mistaken For Stars & Blunt Razors must cancel our shows at The Fest 19. This was a difficult decision to make. We love seeing all of your beautiful faces every year and especially love how the @thefestfl brings together so many amazing people and bands who share a common passion for rock n roll and the community. Thank you all for your continued support and understanding! We love you all so much! THUNDER IN THE FUCKING NIGHT FOREVER!!

redveil proves himself as a natural performer at NextNOW Fest

Redveil performs on the Clarice Courtyard at the NextNow Fest on Sept. 18, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Saturday night, the courtyard at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center was full of fog, lights, bass and drums — sights and sounds from most concerts. But this was different. An energy hung in the air, something fresh and exciting, as if everyone in the crowd shared the same unspoken secret.
A Vulture Wake release new demo song

A Vulture Wake have released a new demo song called "Lost Cause of the Year". The song is available digitally and the proceeds will be donated to Punk Rock Saves Lives. The song will also be appearing on their new album that according to a post on their Instagram page, they "are recording next month". A Vulture Wake released The Appropriate Level of Outrage in 2018. Check out the song below.
Signs of the Swarm

I made a pretty blunt point when I reviewed the last Signs of the Swarm record, 2019’s Vital Deprivation. That I thought it was the best deathcore album in a year that saw a surprise resurgence in terms of quality in the genre. Maybe that resurgence was most surprising as the heavy world at large was seemingly coming to the agreement that deathcore was becoming creatively impecunious, if not bereft. But then along came 2019 bringing with it Signs of the Swarm, Whitechapel with what most people felt to be their best album to date, Shadow of Intent with their symphonic take on things, Thy Art Is Murder’s raging party style and more besides. So a few years on, the big question is whether the follow-ups from these bands and their contemporaries can live up to what are now not insignificant expectations.
Music Fest Fridays: Lauren Alaina talks new album, book and performs live

Country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina is busier than ever with releasing new music, a book and starring in Hallmark’s “Roadhouse Romance.”. Lauren joined us live to discuss what fans can expect from her new album, “Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World,” and her upcoming book “Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.”
Nothing release video for Delfonics cover

Nothing have released a video for their cover of The Delfonics' "La La Means I Love You". The video was directed by Dan Swindel and Domenic Palermo. The song is off The Great Dismal B-Sides that will be out October 8 via Relapse Records. The band will be touring the US this fall with Frankie Rose. Nothing released The Great Dismal in 2020. Check out the video below.
Surfbort release “FML” video

Surfbort have released a video for their new song "FML". The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo and stars comedian Fred Armisen. The description for the video reads,. "If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and has thoughts of suicide, help is available. Please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you or a loved one needs support."
Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...
Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
