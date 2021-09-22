CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week Ahead In Beer: Autumn Arrives As Oktoberfest Rolls On

By Franz Solo
Cover picture for the articleHails dear readers, Franz Solo here to give you the latest in all things beer for this week, the first of Autumn. How it is Autumn already is beyond my comprehension. Time lost to a myriad of light lagers and hoppy ales perhaps? Difficult to say. In any event, here we are in the midst of Oktoberfest which for me and most of the crew marks the start of one of our favorite seasons. Fall! We are just a tad enamored of malty brews (think Oktoberfest, Bock, Brown, Porter, Stout and the like) and wearing our beloved hoodies (mainly metal bands of course) to warm the bones in the crisp fall air (not so crisp yet, alas). So when Fest Biers and Märzens appear on taps around the state, we get just a wee bit excited. This week carries on the festivities with Rio Rancho’s Oktoberfest coming up on Saturday with details below. So in the mean time, grab an Oktoberfest and such accoutrements as you wish, and let’s see what’s new, what comes next, shall we?

