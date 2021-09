Guys, heads up, if you're looking or a romantic getaway then do I have the perfect place for you at the Lake of the Ozarks. It has everything, hot tube, spectacular views of the sunset that you can watch, a martini deck & firepit on the water, a private two boat well dock, an outdoor bar/grill area, and so much more. Like I said, the perfect romantic getaway for someone. Or, if you just want to have a girls (or guys) weekend this would be a fantastic place to stay at.

10 DAYS AGO