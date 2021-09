The old adage in the NFL goes, you don’t lose your job due to injury, but the Miami Dolphins may have a QB controversy if Jacoby Brissett plays well. Consider it a three week audition of sorts for Brissett. Tua Tagovailoa is on IR keeping him off the field for a minimum of three weeks. His bruised ribs turned out to be broken. Fractured on a hit by a Bills defender when Jesse Davis whiffed on his block.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO