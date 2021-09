Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will prepare the way for Scott Morrison to take a target of net zero emissions by 2050 to Glasgow, when he warns on Friday capital inflow will be at risk if Australia is seen as a climate laggard. “Australia has a lot at stake. We cannot run the risk that markets falsely assume we are not transitioning in line with the rest of the world,” Frydenberg says in a speech to the Australian Industry Group released ahead of delivery. “Were we to find ourselves in that position, it would increase the cost of capital and reduce its availability, be...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO