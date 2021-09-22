Absorption Systems leases 24,000 SF in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. – Absorption Systems has expanded its Massachusetts operation with a 24,000-square-foot lease at 12 Cabot Road, in Woburn’s robust life sciences community. After outgrowing its previous local facility in Medford, Absorption Systems is gradually transitioning its workforce to the custom-built Cabot Road space. Teams at the new Woburn facility will provide preclinical research and testing services for regulatory agencies as well as pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.bostonrealestatetimes.com
