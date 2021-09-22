CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Experts fear twindemic: Flu season might be more severe this year

By Cole Trahan
Valley Times-News
 4 days ago

With the flu season approaching, some medical experts are worried about a “twindemic” of COVID-19 and a rough flu season. While it’s difficult to predict the severity of the 2021 to 2022 flu season, it’s almost guaranteed to be worse than last year’s, according to Public Relations Director John Atkinson of East Alabama Medical Center. Flu cases were limited last year, largely due to mask mandates, social distancing, and improved hand hygiene.

www.valleytimes-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

We could be facing worst flu season in years

This coming winter could be the worst flu season in years since last winter we had one of the lowest incidences of flu cases and deaths because of the isolation techniques, mask wearing and hand washing so many people used to try to prevent COVID-19 (JAMA, published online August 25, 2021). Since very few people will have natural immunity from getting the flu last winter, we can expect a marked increase in flu cases and deaths this year. Most winters, 75 to 150 children die of influenza in the U.S. Last winter we had only one recorded child death from flu.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Cdc#Flu Season#Influenza Vaccination#Covid#Upmc#M P P#Pitt Public Health#The East Alabama Health#Spencer Cancer Center#Auburn Medical Pavilion#Pharmacy Gifts#Icu
Marietta Daily Journal

Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon? Experts warn of brutal flu season as COVID-19 still spreads. Here are 8 things to know about getting your flu shot

CHICAGO -- Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading. In preparation, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming flu season and getting your annual flu shot during the pandemic:
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvy.com

Will Alabama repeat last year’s ‘mild’ flu season?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama had a “mild” flu season last year, according to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said this is a side effect of mask-wearing and social distancing implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent studies show this season could be more severe.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
News-Herald

Flu season unknowns abound as more people shed masks, social distancing

No two flu seasons are ever alike, with different strands impacting everyone differently each year. Last year, flu season was not as bad, thanks in part to mask wearing and social distancing. Bethany Brown, Sandusky County health commissioner, said people should get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines because having...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
KOMO News

CDC warning flu season could be more severe than normal, arrive earlier

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning this flu season could be more severe than normal. The agency said the flu season could arrive early too. "You’re sending them back to school, and they’re exposed to everything at once," said Rene' Divelbiss, who lives in Tacoma. Divelbiss...
TACOMA, WA
KEYC

Flu season is approaching fast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Flu season is right around the corner and with the pandemic still lingering, some health officials are concerned about vaccinations and an increased number of flu cases this year. “Last year was an amazing flu season, we had almost had no cases of influenza at all....
MANKATO, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Does delta cause more severe infections in kids? Science is still out, experts say

While many physicians are reporting an uptick in children requiring hospitalization for COVID-19, researchers say it's still unclear whether the delta variant is causing more severe infections, NBC News reported Sept. 16. Four takeaways:. 1. Children represented 28.9 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide in the week ending Sept....
KIDS
Sentinel-Echo

Health officials warn of 'twindemic' as flu season approaches

ANDERSON, Ind. — For more than 18 months, the coronavirus pandemic has dominated news cycles and captured the nation’s attention. But as the U.S. enters flu season amid rising COVID cases, medical professionals warn a severe round of influenza. Last year’s flu season was the mildest on record, according to...
ANDERSON, IN
Anchorage Daily News

Flu season is approaching and this year’s shot is more important than ever, Alaska health officials say

Cooler weather and shorter days mean flu season is just around the corner. With Alaska hospitals currently strained by record counts of COVID-positive patients, state health officials this week stressed the importance of getting a flu shot this year to protect individual people and the state’s vulnerable health care system against yet another highly contagious respiratory illness.
ALASKA STATE
22 WSBT

Flu season is coming up. Will we see more flu cases this year?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - After an incredibly mild flu season last winter as Americans stayed home and focused on social distancing and masks, what can we expect this year as some restrictions ease up and kids head back to school?. “Unless everyone is wearing masks and taking public health measures, we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

After flu season disappeared in NJ, will it return this year?

Social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic made last year's influenza season non-existent. But will that be the case this year as students return to school and employees head back into the office?. David Cennimo, associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How bad will this flu season be?

The 2020–2021 flu season was the mildest on record, but experts can't rule out a "twin-demic" of influenza and COVID-19 this time around. Last year, flu cases were 99% lower than a typical flu season. In the Emergency Department at Rush University Medical Center, staff rarely saw patients with severe flu. "It was essentially nonexistent," says Edward J. Ward, MD, MPH, interim chairperson and associate professor of emergency medicine. "We just didn't see it."
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy