Experts fear twindemic: Flu season might be more severe this year

This coming winter could be the worst flu season in years since last winter we had one of the lowest incidences of flu cases and deaths because of the isolation techniques, mask wearing and hand washing so many people used to try to prevent COVID-19 (JAMA, published online August 25, 2021). Since very few people will have natural immunity from getting the flu last winter, we can expect a marked increase in flu cases and deaths this year. Most winters, 75 to 150 children die of influenza in the U.S. Last winter we had only one recorded child death from flu.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO