Experts fear twindemic: Flu season might be more severe this year
With the flu season approaching, some medical experts are worried about a “twindemic” of COVID-19 and a rough flu season. While it’s difficult to predict the severity of the 2021 to 2022 flu season, it’s almost guaranteed to be worse than last year’s, according to Public Relations Director John Atkinson of East Alabama Medical Center. Flu cases were limited last year, largely due to mask mandates, social distancing, and improved hand hygiene.www.valleytimes-news.com
