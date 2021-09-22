CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

As My Unorthodox Life is renewed for a second season, here's everything you need to know about the compelling docuseries

By Lucy Morgan
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it just us or are we being overwhelmed by good telly news at the moment? Netflix, in particular, has been renewing all of our favourite shows, from Emily in Paris to The Witcher. Once you've binge-watched the third season of You (we won't pretend you haven't already inhaled Sex Education's latest series), you can start looking forward to My Unorthodox Life, which has just been renewed for a second season! We really are being spoilt.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Everything You Need to Know About Deathloop

From Arkane Studios, the developer of the Dishonored series and 2017's Prey reimagining, Deathloop is the time-bending tale of a man stuck in a mind-melting, Groundhog Day murder marathon and his attempts to kill his way out of it. Here's everything you need to know about Deathloop. Presented by Bethesda.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'My Unorthodox Life' Season 2 a Go at Netflix

Back in July, a new Netflix miniseries called My Unorthodox Life revealed that fashion designer and entrepreneur Julia Haart had one of the most peculiar lives someone could have. She was part of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community for many years, until she just up and left with her four children and decided to take the reins on the modern world. And we’ll continue to see her do that, at least for another season.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Everything you need to know about Strictly star Karen Hauer's love life

We can't wait to weclome one of our favourite pros, Karen Hauer, back onto the screen as she makes her competition debut with her celebrity partner, Greg Wise, on Strictly Come Dancing. The talented dancer has been a familiar face on British TV for a while, though, having joined Strictly for series ten back in 2012.
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Who is Debbie Allen? Everything you need to know about the iconic actor, who used her Emmy's speech as a call-to-action: ‘It is time to claim your power’

The Emmy Awards 2021 recognised an abundance of talent across the television industry: from Michaela Coel winning her first Emmy for I May Destroy You, to The Crown dominating the evening, with a stunning haul of 11 awards in total. However there was one moment – one speech in particular – that really caught our attention.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Haart
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Orthodox Judaism#Unorthodox#Sex Education#Elite World Group#Jewish#Monsey
TVLine

B Positive: CBS Delays Season 2 Premiere a Week — Find Out Why

B Positive fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out if Drew’s kidney transplant was a success. CBS on Thursday announced that Season 2 of the Annaleigh Ashford/Thomas Middleditch sitcom will now premiere Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9:30/8:30c, one week later than its previously planned Oct. 7 return. The move is being made to give new CBS comedy Ghosts (starring iZombie‘s Rose McIver) a full one-hour debut, with back-to-back episodes now slotted for Oct. 7 (at 9 pm). All told, CBS’ new Thursday night game plan looks like this: THURSDAY, OCT. 7 8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5 premiere (get...
TV SERIES
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film. Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy