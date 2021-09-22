As My Unorthodox Life is renewed for a second season, here's everything you need to know about the compelling docuseries

Is it just us or are we being overwhelmed by good telly news at the moment? Netflix, in particular, has been renewing all of our favourite shows, from Emily in Paris to The Witcher. Once you've binge-watched the third season of You (we won't pretend you haven't already inhaled Sex Education's latest series), you can start looking forward to My Unorthodox Life, which has just been renewed for a second season! We really are being spoilt.