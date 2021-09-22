CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Pelosi Remarks at Photo Opportunity with The Right Honorable Boris Johnson, M.P., Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

speaker.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a photo opportunity today with The Right Honorable Boris Johnson, M.P., Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, ahead of a bipartisan leadership meeting. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. It is really a...

www.speaker.gov

Comments / 0

Related
raventribune.com

Boris Johnson returns after a supply crisis in Great Britain

After the supply crisis: Johnson returns to Brexit policy – and agrees to visa waivers. Since leaving the EU, there have been strict immigration rules for EU citizens who want to work in the UK. After all, Boris Johnson’s Brexit Pledge: British Jobs for the British. But now the Prime Minister is forced to make an exception.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Britain will never be taken seriously with a genuine charlatan as prime minister

Isaiah Berlin once denounced somebody for being “that rare thing – a genuine charlatan”. He pointed out that few people, even quacks and imposters, deceive and manipulate all the time. Boris Johnson is a prime example of Berlin’s rare breed, who does just that with his boosterism, false promises and lying. This is attested to by everybody from newspaper editors like Max Hastings, who knew him during his days as a journalist, to his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.
U.K.
speaker.gov

Transcript of Pelosi Weekly Press Conference Today

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference today in the Capitol Visitor Center. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. We welcome some of our newcomers here – us regulars, right? Thank you all for being here. I will answer some questions that...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Boris Johnson
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Capito meets with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

WASHINGTON (WV News) — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., met Wednesday morning with Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, alongside a bipartisan group of senators at the U.S. Capitol. During the meeting, they discussed a range of topics, including Afghanistan, international trade and climate agreements, coal and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Opportunity#Kingdom Of Great Britain#Uk#M P#House#Covid#Congress
TODAY.com

UK prime minster Boris Johnson speaks exclusively to Savannah Guthrie

Ahead of his UN meetings and visit to the White House, Boris Johnson, prime minister of the UK, sat down exclusively with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on everything from Afghanistan to climate change and fatherhood.Sept. 21, 2021.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson claims Dutch PM has offered to mediate on Northern Ireland protocol

Boris Johnson has warned that the post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland "can't go on forever" as he claimed the Dutch Prime Minister has offered to mediate on the issue. Brexit minister Lord Frost has argued that the threshold of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been met.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

At long last, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits he has six children

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that he has six children when confronted about the subject on Tuesday. He has avoided answering the question in numerous interviews for reasons that are not entirely clear. During an interview with NBC's Today, Johnson was asked if he had six children, to...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Washington Post

Boris Johnson confirms he has six children. This is a big story in Britain.

LONDON — Not the kind of headline you read everyday in Britain, but here it goes: "Boris Johnson admits he has six children." You wonder: Why we didn’t know that? The answer is the British prime minister has dodged the question for years. Various publications have gone with five, six...
U.K.
Telegraph

Insulate Britain: M25 protesters are undermining their cause, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the environmental protesters who blocked the M25 last week are undermining their cause as he condemned their actions. In his strongest comments to date on the protests, the Prime Minister said the direct action from Insulate Britain will actually "detract" from their environmental aims. Mr Johnson...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Dutch PM Mark Rutte has offered to 'mediate' between UK and EU in post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland as he warns the stand-off 'can't go on forever'

Boris Johnson warned the EU that the Brexit row over Northern Ireland 'can't go on forever' today as he revealed his Dutch counterpart had offered to mediate between the two sides. Mark Rutte made the offer when he visited Downing Street last week, Mr Johnson revealed after arriving in New...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy