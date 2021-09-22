Google Chrome may soon run a bit slower - but there's a good reason why
Future versions of Google Chrome may run slower in order to help safeguard user security, the team behind the web browser has revealed. Quoting earlier research that revealed that 70% of all security issues in Chrome concern memory safety bugs, the developers listed the various approaches it could take to improve the security of the browser, including imposing a slight performance penalty on future versions if this helps make it more secure.www.techradar.com
