CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google Chrome may soon run a bit slower - but there's a good reason why

By Mayank Sharma
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture versions of Google Chrome may run slower in order to help safeguard user security, the team behind the web browser has revealed. Quoting earlier research that revealed that 70% of all security issues in Chrome concern memory safety bugs, the developers listed the various approaches it could take to improve the security of the browser, including imposing a slight performance penalty on future versions if this helps make it more secure.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hacker News

New SpookJS Attack Bypasses Google Chrome's Site Isolation Protection

A newly discovered side-channel attack demonstrated on modern processors can be weaponized to successfully overcome Site Isolation protections weaved into Google Chrome and Chromium browsers and leak sensitive data in a Spectre-style speculative execution attack. Dubbed "Spook.js" by academics from the University of Michigan, University of Adelaide, Georgia Institute of...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google patches some serious Chrome security flaws

Google has revealed that the latest release of its Chrome web browser fixes eleven security vulnerabilities,two of which are potentially serious zero-day exploits. Furthermore, the search giant disclosed that it was aware that two of the eleven bugs, tracked as CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633, were being exploited in the wild. According...
INTERNET
Android Police

Google's new training game teaches your parents Chrome OS so you don't have to

Learning to use a new computing platform can be difficult for anyone — even seasoned tech fans like ourselves. Years of muscle memory can make switching from MacOS to Windows or iOS to Android an uncomfortable experience. To assist new Chrome OS users, Google has gamified its tutorials, implementing videos, quizzes, and more into a single space to learn about Chromebooks.
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

Google patches Chrome zero-day exploited in the wild

Google recently issued a critical security update for Chrome, patching up eleven security vulnerabilities, including two zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited in the wild. In the release notes for the new Chrome version, the company said, “Google is aware that exploits for CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633 exist in the wild.” The...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Application Security#User Security#Android#Techradar#Chrome Security#Miracleptr#Rust
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Messages might soon adapt Gmail’s “nudges”

A few years ago, Gmail introduced a feature called “nudges” that would remind you to follow up on or reply to emails that it has detected to be important and that you may have forgotten to take action on. Since there may also be SMS messages that can use a reminder like that, it looks like Google Messages is working on adding a similar feature to your Android smartphone. Strings have been spotted that would indicate “nudges” will soon be added to the messaging app.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

7 Google Chrome Tips That Will Boost Your Productivity

Did you know that you can use Google as a timer, text editor, and currency converter? Or that you can add quotation marks and other symbols to get more accurate results? You can even choose to search specific websites directly from your browser. Google Chrome is quite an amazing tool...
INTERNET
Android Police

Here's the one desktop Chrome feature I wish Google would bring to mobile

I'm a big fan of time-saving features on my computing devices. Keyboard shortcuts, text expansion snippets, clipboard managers, my keyboard-fu arsenal is full of tips and tricks that reduce the grunt of my daily tasks. After all, the less time I spend doing basic chores, the more time I have to focus on interesting ones, like writing articles or assisting my colleagues. But the all-time most awesomest bestest feature among these tricks is custom search engines on Chrome. I use them daily, all the time, and I've sung their praises enough times that I've made a few converts. What baffles me, though, is that the Chrome team has been busy adding more complicated and powerful features to Android, but it has yet to implement this very old and simple one.
COMPUTERS
9to5Google

Google Stadia voice chat on Android may launch soon, support document suggests

One of the most glaring omissions of the Stadia app for Android may soon be fixed as a Google support document details how voice chat will — and won’t — work. For many months now, our APK Insight team has been watching the development of voice chat in the Stadia app, including the app being registered for Android’s “Microphone” permission. Despite that, nothing in the app has indicated when voice chat would actually launch. For each of Stadia’s other platforms — Chromecast Ultra, Android TV, and Web — voice and party chat were available from day one.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
makeuseof.com

Google Chrome Logging You Out? Here's How to Fix the Problem

Wouldn't it be annoying to have to re-enter your credentials every time you open the Chrome Browser? Certainly. While Chrome is known for its speed, simplicity, and usability, you may encounter certain bugs. One common issue you may experience in Chrome is when the browser logs you out every time...
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

Google Brings New Changes to Chrome 94

Google officially has released Chrome 94, the latest version of its web browser, adding new features and tweaks to existing elements. According to Android Police, the new changes include idle detection, an API that notifies the developer when someone is idle, and design changes to Material You on Android 12.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

More Android devices will soon get Google’s Lock Folder feature

At Google I/O 2021, the tech giant announced ‘Lock Folder,’ a password-protected feature that prevents people from peaking at your “special pics” via Google Photos. Now, this feature is coming to more Android phones. Lock Folder is a password-protected feature that prevents pictures from appearing when you scroll through the...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to enable quote cards in Google Chrome

How often have you wished you could quote something cool you found on the internet to a friend? Sure you can copy and paste it, but that takes away the literary effect. There is a cool quote card feature in Chrome Beta that allows you to create and share quote cards. Here's how you can enable quote cards in Google Chrome Beta.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Google Chrome 94.0.4606.61 (offline installer)

The web browser is arguably the most important piece of software on your computer. You spend much of your time online inside a browser: when you search, chat, email, shop, bank, read the news, and watch videos online, you often do all this using a browser. Google Chrome is a...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

LinkedIn URLs are being hijacked for phishing

Cybersecurity researchers have caught hold of attackers using LinkedIn’s shortened URLs in phishing campaigns in order to trick email apps as well as the victims. Researchers from Avanan have shared details of how hackers are taking advantage of LinkedIn’s automatic URL shortening service to launch a new credential harvesting campaign.
INTERNET
gamepressure.com

Google Chrome 94 Introduces Controversial AFK Detection

Chrome browser is introducing a feature that many may see as another level of surveillance. The new API that detects user inactivity takes into account much more data. Google is expanding its ability to monitor user activity in the Chrome 94 browser. It's no secret that web browsers track our...
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

Fix White or blank Screen issue in Google Chrome

In this article, we will be discussing how you can fix the error where Google Chrome launches with a white or a blank screen. Commonly known as the WSOD (White Screen of Death), it is not as concerning as issues like BSOD, and can be fixed by tweaking a few areas of your browser settings. The most common reasons behind this issue are corrupted cache files, incompatible extensions, and hardware acceleration, so our solutions are going to be directed at solving them as well.
COMPUTERS
nunewsindustry.com

Billions of Google Chrome users are vulnerable!

Following the discovery of a significant hack, nearly 2 billion Google Chrome users were advised to update their browsers. Almost all Google Chrome users are at risk of being hacked as a result of this assault. Google verified the breach in a blog post after a new zero-day flaw was discovered in Google Chrome. Having already issued a warning on CVE-2021-30563, a zero-day vulnerability, and now another one has surfaced that is just as hazardous, if not more so. CVE-2021-37973 is the name of this vulnerability. “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2021-37973 exists in the wild,” Google wrote on its blog.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy