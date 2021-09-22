CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Wants the Milano to Feel Like Home

By Andrew McMahon
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed at the Square Enix Presents E3 2021 showcase, fans have been wondering what exactly the game will do to help it stand out when compared to other Marvel video games and its MCU movie counterpart. So far, Eidos Montreal has answered a lot of those questions, releasing plenty of trailers and information regarding the upcoming third-person, single-player, story-driven adventure.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The first track from ‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’’s original album has been released

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is set to get its own original rock album, of which the first track has been released on Spotify. The album, which has been created entirely for the new Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy game, comes from the fictional in-game band Star-Lord. The band lends its name to Peter Quill’s alias, and the album ‘Space Rider’ is an 80s rock-inspired set of songs written and performed by senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski, senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas, and sound designer Yohann Boudreault.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ preview: a smart, satisfying space adventure with bags of personality

When Guardians of The Galaxy – the movie – was released in 2014, it revolutionised the cinematic world of superheroes both at Marvel and beyond. Following Christopher Nolan’s gritty take on Batman across his Dark Knight trilogy (starting in 2005 with Batman Begins), studios were desperately trying to turn comic book extravagance into something believable. Sure, the likes of Iron Man (2008), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Thor (2011) were littered with quips ripped straight from the cartoon page but those heroes still took themselves very seriously.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel Preview#The Square Enix Presents#Mcu#Nintendo Switch
wegotthiscovered.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Reportedly Be Gamora And Nebula’s Story

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise may be an ensemble series in nature, even with A-listers Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper playing prominent roles, but the emotional driving force has always been the relationship between sisters Gamora and Nebula, something that even factored into Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
MOVIES
Pocket-lint.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy preview: PS5 hands-on with the funniest superheroes around

(Pocket-lint) - Square Enix surprised a fair few when it announced a game featuring the hugely popular Marvel comic book and movie superhero team, Guardians of the Galaxy. Not just because we hadn't heard anything about it before the publisher's E3 2021 showcase, but that its release date is also remarkably close - 26 October 2021. So, while exciting, it raised some eyebrows. There's always suspicion when a triple-A game so close to release appears from nowhere.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

All the Confirmed (So Far!) Licensed Music Tracks for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Director James Gunn infused the MCU’s version of The Guardians of the Galaxy with the love of music, forever changing the team across all media moving forward. So hell yeah developer Eidos-Montreal will be doing the same, going all out with their own soundtrack full of 80’s licensed music tracks. Our pal Cade Onder over at ScreenRant with hands-on with the game, offering his opinion after playing the game for over an hour.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
talesbuzz.com

Mario Film Casts Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt In Lead Role

The new Super Mario Bros. film from Illumination Studios has cast Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in the lead role as the iconic plumber. During a press conference in 2018, Nintendo officially announced that Illumination Studios would be developing an animated Mario film. Since then very little has been revealed about the film and those behind it have been keeping their cards close to the chest. Now, however, Nintendo has finally revealed some information about the upcoming Mario movie.
MOVIES
Videogamer.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gets two new gameplay trailers on combat and exploration

Eidos Montreal has offered up a couple of new gameplay videos showcasing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in action. The two videos focus on combat and exploration and give us more insight into the ins and outs of gameplay. In combat, each Guardian in the team will be suited to a specific role. Explosives expert Rocket will help take out crowds of enemies with his fiery arsenal. Groot meanwhile is the defender, able to immobilise enemies and even revive his teammates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shares Storm Clouds That Look Like Groot

James Gunn is currently working hard with DC, gearing up for the upcoming Bly-ray and DVD release of The Suicide Squad as well as the highly-anticipated premiere of the John Cena-led Peacemaker series for HBO Max. However, despite Gunn's heavy involvement with DC, the director hasn't left behind his love for Marvel. In fact, he will soon be returning to the MCU to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as well as the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In honor of the Guardians, Gunn took to Twiter today to share an epic video of storm clouds that look like Groot.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

New Metroid Dread Trailer Shows off Tons of Environments & Enemies

Earlier today during the Nintendo Direct, a brand-new trailer for Metroid Dread was shown off. This trailer featured mostly gameplay across multiple different environments. Besides the laboratory-type setting that was seen in the reveal, this gameplay trailer also showed off caves, jungles, oceans. We also got another look at Kraid...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy