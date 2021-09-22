Cyclists Will Be in Dowdy Park Friday, Sept. 24 for Fifty Year

The City of Summerville will proudly host a group of avid cyclists in Dowdy Park on Friday, September 24 for its fifth year. The BRAG cyclists will be arriving in Summerville at their own pace between 12 noon and 3:00 p.m. Riders will spend the day in Summerville, camping out in Dowdy Park. During their stay they will be treated to a Summerville Main Street Hospitality Tent, participate in an educational class, visit local restaurants, shop local retail, and enjoy a Friday Night Live concert in Dowdy Park.