Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Is How the Star Wars Expanded Universe Should Be

By Elijah Beahm
Escapist Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like I’m watching two IPs passing each other like ships in the night. Where Star Wars continues to struggle to rediscover the interconnective storytelling that made me fall in love with its expanded universe, Alien of all things is displaying how to do it right. You wouldn’t think a franchise with as troubled a development history as Alien could turn around and nail that sort of multimedia narrative, yet here we are with Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

