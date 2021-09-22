Which 0-2 NFL teams still have hope to save their seasons? Ranking all seven by playoff viability

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status. In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."

NFL ・ 20 DAYS AGO