New Dawg unleashed at veterinary lab

TIFTON — The University of Georgia's Veterinary Diagnostic and Investigational Laboratory recently acquired a new team member in the form of Bunson, the latest Dawg statue. Part of an initiative by the UGA Tifton campus' Agribusiness Club and Collegiate FFA, Bunson is the 16th in a series of Dawgs that have been placed around town to observe the 100th anniversary of UGA's Tifton campus. For the Veterinary and Diagnostic Investigational Lab, the statue represents its anniversary also, mark the 75th anniversary of the lab's presence in Tifton.