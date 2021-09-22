Leafs open camp with more questions than answers
For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs opened training camp with medicals on Wednesday and will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday in advance of a season that could determine the course of the franchise’s future after five straight opening round playoff eliminations. GM Kyle Dubas, head coach Sheldon Keefe and a number of players spoke to the media, but a number of questions still remain unanswered.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0