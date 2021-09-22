CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Leafs open camp with more questions than answers

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs opened training camp with medicals on Wednesday and will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday in advance of a season that could determine the course of the franchise’s future after five straight opening round playoff eliminations. GM Kyle Dubas, head coach Sheldon Keefe and a number of players spoke to the media, but a number of questions still remain unanswered.

theleafsnation.com

Leafs entering camp with something to prove

Toronto Maple Leafs hockey is back. Kyle Dubas, Sheldon Keefe, and select players from the team spoke with the media today. Among the things said, players gave their thoughts on the season ahead and the belief they have in each other as a group. Players also said they’re taking this season one day at a time instead of gazing too far into the future.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas speaks as training camp opens

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a season that saw them finish first in the North Division but fail to win a playoff round for the fifth consecutive season. Now -- after an off-season featuring some significant changes to the roster -- the team is back with more pressure to win when it counts.
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Why the Leafs should sign development camp invites way more often

Every year, a large group of undrafted free agents attend development camps and rookie tournaments around the league. Teams bring these players that they have varying degrees of interest in to get a closer look at them, before sending them back to their junior leagues in the hopes of being drafted the next time around.
NHL
mapleleafshotstove.com

Nikita Gusev invited to Maple Leafs camp on a PTO

The Maple Leafs have invited Nikita Gusev to training camp on a Professional Tryout Agreement, CapFriendly is reporting. It was a rollercoaster 2020-21 for Gusev in which he went through Covid protocol in February, spent a few weeks on the sidelines, and needed to get his conditioning back up to par before returning to the lineup with a bang (three points in his first three games). At the time of his return from Covid, Gusev had played just nine games in 11 months due to the shutdown of the 2020-21 season (the Devils were out of the playoff tournament) and a delayed start to 2021-22.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Robertson More Determined After Development Camp

Toronto Maple Leafs prospects were in town this past week to take part in the team’s yearly development camp. There were a lot of familiar faces and quite a few new ones as they’re getting a chance to catch the attention of Maple Leafs management. While there were players who...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Have Answer in Net With Campbell & Mrázek

Following an offseason full of activity, most organizations have a different look throughout their lineup as they head into training camp. Like the Toronto Maple Leafs , who watched Frederik Andersen move on to the Carolina Hurricanes via free agency. That then led to Petr Mrázek finding his way into Toronto, joining Jack Campbell in creating a tandem that hopes to collectively continue the goaltending success set in motion throughout 2020-21.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

10 Questions Ahead of Sabres Training Camp

Training camp is almost upon us after a long, eventful off-season which saw some long-time Sabres leave, some new faces join, and one disgruntled captain remain with the team. The most anticipated storyline ahead of camp is tomorrow’s pending arrival of Jack Eichel to take his team physical ahead of the true camp festivities beginning in earnest. It’s widely assumed that Eichel will fail that physical and then be placed on injured reserve while the two sides continue to negotiate the path forward as it relates to Eichel’s surgery. Is it possible he passes the physical though? We’ll get to that and more with 10 burning training camp questions.
NHL
heraldsun.com

Carolina Hurricanes have 5 burning questions to answer during NHL training camp

The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice Thursday at PNC Arena for preseason training camp, with several questions to be answered by coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff. The biggest question for camp? Canes captain Jordan Staal has his opinion. “I would say with all the new faces, it’s making sure...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Canucks open camp with with many new faces, but not Pettersson or Hughes

The Vancouver Canucks' training camp opened on Wednesday with a preliminary roster list, team physicals, and the first in-person media availability in Rogers Arena since the pre-pandemic days. The Canucks announced their preliminary camp roster of 54 players on Wednesday morning. The list includes unsigned RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs announce training camp roster

Following an abbreviated offseason that was still longer than the Leafs and their fans had hoped for, the team signaled the opening of their 2021 training camp on Wednesday morning with the unveiling of their camp roster. The group includes 28 forwards, including new additions Nick Ritchie, David Kampf, Michael...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jonathan Drouin Speaks Out and Other News

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. When Jonathan Drouin stepped away from the team last season with the playoffs right around the corner, there was a lot of speculation and rumors as to why he had to do so. Some guessed he had a drug problem, others said it was alcohol while some even said his girlfriend had cheated on him with Tomas Tatar. To those who had watched Phillip Danault’s Zoom call on the day the announcement was made though, it was obvious, something was not right with Jonathan Drouin, and he was really affected by the pressure of playing in one of the toughest markets in the league. 5 months later, Drouin gave an exclusive interview to RDS’ Chantal Machabée (until TVA Sports demanded to be able to interview him as well) to explain what had prompted him to take a step back.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Fans are welcome to Abbotsford for Canucks training camp, starting Thursday

We're three days away from the beginning of the Vancouver Canucks' 2021 training camp. And for the first time since March of 2020, fans will get the opportunity to be in the building to see players when camp opens on Thursday at the Abbotsford Centre, which will be operating at 50 percent of capacity.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: Maple Leafs training camp begins

It’s finally here. The Toronto Maple Leafs offseason is over and training camp is beginning. The first day is expected to be mostly medical checkups and measurements, so there probably won’t be much news until the media get into the building tomorrow. The first pre-season game is now only three...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rookie Thoughts

Over the past few days the Oilers rookies have played a couple of games against the rookie Flames. Like pre-season games there isn't going to be many bold statements that can be made against any players from these games. It gives the fans a glimpse of some players that they likely won't see in the NHL for at least two or three seasons, if not more. Here are some of my thoughts from the games.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Training Camp, Injuries, WFC Admission Policy, and More

1) Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault will address the media via Zoom at noon ET on Tuesday. He will likely discuss the team's many roster changes during the offseason, what it will take for the team to re-establish an identity as a team that ranks in the upper portion of the league in both GPG and GAA, new backup goaltender Martin Jones and similar subjects ahead of the start of the team's training camp. On-ice practices as a team will begin on Thursday.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Three keys for the Ducks to make progress in their rebuild this season

The Anaheim Ducks had a quiet offseason and have a very similar roster heading into the coming season. Despite the fact that the Ducks are likely to find themselves back at the bottom of the standings though, there are still some steps they can take to prepare for the future. Here are three ways the Ducks can make progress this season.
NHL
mapleleafshotstove.com

Seven burning questions entering the Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 training camp

Welcome back! I hope everyone had a nice summer and was able to get outside and enjoy some fresh air after what felt like an extremely long winter. Naturally, that’s a great segue to the Toronto Maple Leafs…. Training camp has officially started, and a new season is on the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Red Wings TV previews Training Camp

Bobby Ryan has signed a PTO and Moritz Seider was featured on Wings TV. The previews are coming fast and furious now, and Detroit just posted this one. Nice preview on the defensive pairings. Oesterle is a fascinating pickup. Very excited to see where he slots in. The right side is really young, and the pairings are still a little up in the air. Art has Lindstrom and Oesterle as the “4th pairing”. I wonder if Oesterle might grab Dekeyser’s spot due to injury at some point, and see if he can make himself a permanent fixture.
NHL

